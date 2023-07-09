Sealing criminal records offers a fresh start

FAYETTEVILLE -- "Young and dumb" is how Brandon McGuire described his history of running afoul of the law.

McGuire was one of the 30-plus people who attended a records-sealing clinic Saturday in hopes of getting their court records sealed. He said he had tried unsuccessfully to get through the process himself, and he hoped having some legal assistance would make a difference.

"I tried to do it without any help," McGuire said. "I did send the paperwork in, but they sent it back saying it was not properly filled out."

The Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition and Legal Aid of Arkansas co-hosted the records-sealing clinic for those who have fulfilled their court obligations and are eligible to have their criminal records sealed. Sarah Moore with the Justice Reform Coalition said about 30 people had preregistered for the event, and from the rate of walk-in traffic during the morning hours, she expected 40 or 50 people to take advantage of the services offered.

Ashley Norman, pro bono director with Legal Aid of Arkansas, said the clinic helps people navigate the process and complete the paperwork satisfactorily. Having attorneys and legal advisers at the clinic helps smooth the process. Norman said her group has held similar clinics in many counties across Arkansas.

Norman said having a criminal record can hinder people in applying for work, seeking housing, applying for credit and other areas. She said if a person qualifies and completes the process of having their records sealed, it removes those impediments.

"After it's sealed they can legally say they don't have a criminal record," Norman said.

Matt Durrett, Washington County prosecutor, said in advance of the event that his office gets dozens of requests per month. They check to make sure the individual is eligible to have his or her record sealed, has completed probation, has paid all court-ordered obligations and has no pending felony charges. Assuming the petitioner is eligible, his office sends a letter to the judge saying they have no objection to the petition.

The clinic was open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 224 N. East Ave. in Fayetteville. Charges from Washington County and the cities within it were eligible to be addressed, including Johnson, West Fork, Fayetteville, Springdale, Tontitown, Elm Springs, Elkins, Farmington, Prairie Grove and Lincoln.

McGuire said his brush with the law and the courts happened in 2009, and he had trouble with the conviction for theft of property being brought up when he would apply for jobs. He said that it's less of a problem now than it was initially, but the chance to erase his mistakes is something he values.

"It's really about peace of mind," McGuire said. "My past does not define me. I was young and stupid and hanging around with the wrong people. I know right from wrong. I just don't want it hanging over my head anymore."

Norman said many people who might be eligible to have their records sealed are unaware of the opportunity or unable to work their way through the process unassisted.

"People don't know the process exists," she said. "Even when they do, the process itself can be cumbersome."

Moore said the clinic is a way to help people to move forward with their lives without being hampered by past mistakes.

"It's about giving people a real second chance," she said. "It's closing the door on the past and giving them a clean start."

Clients talk with attorneys to get their records sealed during a clinic Saturday July 8, 2023. The Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition & Legal Aid of Arkansas hosted the record sealing clinic at St PaulÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s church in Fayetteville. Individuals who fulfilled their court obligations and were eligible to seal their records were encouraged to attend. Charges for Washington County and the cities within Washington County including Johnson, West Fork, Fayetteville, Springdale, Tontitown, Elm Springs, Elkins, Farmington, Prairie Grove, Lincoln were addressed. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

