Shots advised for some dogs after canine flu reported in Central Arkansas

Cases of the canine flu have been reported in Central Arkansas, and veterinarians recommend vaccinating dogs most at risk -- those that are kenneled, left at doggie day care, brought to dog shows or groomed at facilities with other dogs.

Rene LaVergne, a Little Rock veterinarian who is the Central Arkansas District trustee for the Arkansas Veterinary Medical Association, said there have been five canine flu cases reported in Conway, one in Benton and another in Little Rock during the past couple of weeks.

"If your dog has the canine flu, you won't miss it," LaVergne said. "The symptoms are coughing, lethargy, sneezing and fever. You may see some eye or nose discharge, and the fever could get up to 104 or 105 [degrees]. With the worst cases, you may even see a fever as high as 106."

LaVergne said roughly 20% of dogs that get the canine flu are asymptomatic, while the other 80% show some or all of the aforementioned symptoms. He described the virus as a "highly contagious" strain and said even those dogs that are asymptomatic can spread it. Death can occur from canine flu, but those cases are very rare, he said.

Arkansas State Veterinarian John Nilz said canine influenza made its way to Northwest Arkansas in the spring and only recently spread to Central Arkansas.

"Canines have their own specific strains of the flu, and just like the human flu, it has its seasons and it can work its way through different regions," Nilz said. "Before it moved into Arkansas, we were seeing it work through other states like Oklahoma."

Ohio State University's Veterinary Medical Center recently published several facts about the canine flu on its website. It states that there are two strains of the virus -- H3N8 and H3N2.

The latter strain is the one that has been detected in Arkansas, LaVergne said.

LaVergne said Dallas had a canine flu outbreak that began in June 2022, and a similar outbreak started in Oklahoma City about six months later. Those outbreaks lasted for about six months, he said.

The Hounds Lounge Pet Resort and Spa, which offers boarding services for dogs in Little Rock, North Little Rock, Bryant and Fayetteville, announced in an email Thursday that the canine flu is present in Central Arkansas and advised dog owners to vaccinate their dogs.

LaVergne said veterinarian offices across Arkansas have the vaccine available. After the first dose is administered, pet owners are advised to return three weeks later for a follow-up shot. Full protection from the canine flu is reached about two or three weeks after the second shot, LaVergne said.

He described it as a "lifestyle vaccine for high-risk dogs." Considering an outbreak can last six months after the first sign of outbreak, those who plan to kennel their dogs during the holiday season are encouraged to vaccinate their dogs as soon as possible.

The canine flu virus is persistent. LaVergne said it can live on countertops for up to 48 hours and on clothes for 24 hours.

LaVergne also advises that if a dog has a cough or any other symptoms consistent with the canine flu, it should not be boarded at a kennel or interact with other dogs. An owner who suspects a dog might have flu-like symptoms needs to let the veterinarian know ahead of time so that the dog can be examined outside, he said.

Dogs that have been diagnosed with the H3N2 strain should remain isolated from other dogs for 21 days, according to Ohio State University. Antibiotics are administered to those dogs that show signs of a secondary bacterial infection.

Humans aren't infected by the canine flu, but they can contribute to its spread. They are advised to wash their hands if they come in contact with other dogs before coming in contact with their own pets.

Cats can be infected, but their symptoms generally are not as severe, LaVergne said.