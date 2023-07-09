Simpson brings it all together

BOONEVILLE -- From the first group meeting of the year, Booneville first-year softball coach Chad Simpson set the bar high for the Lady Bearcats. He saw as the team's assistant the previous four years how close Boone- ville was to winning it all.

Simpson wanted to push for the full potential after the team made three consecutive quarterfinals appearances entering this season. After getting a chance to raise the Class 3A state championship trophy this year, it's safe to say he was right about the Lady Bearcats' ceiling.

Simpson was officially elevated to head coach just 16 days before Booneville's first game of the year, and the rest is school history with the Lady Bearcats winning their first title since 2004.

"I got called in and didn't hesitate when asked about the opportunity to coach this team," said Simpson, who is a Booneville graduate. "Assistant coach Bailey Stringer and I probably knew about two weeks before that what the plan was going to be. As soon as it was official, we had a meeting with the girls and talked about how we wanted things to go. We talked about taking it to another level. We knew what we had coming back, and it all eventually worked out in the end. But it wasn't easy. This group worked really hard for this."

The move to go with Simpson as the next coach was a hit with the Booneville players.

"We were still in basketball season when we found out he would be the coach," Booneville junior pitcher Lexi Franklin said. "But I learned about it when I was going to softball practice. We were excited. He was someone we already knew. We as a team just really wanted to make this our year to win it all. We felt close. He was a great leader for us to do that."

Booneville captured its 19th state title in school history and second ever softball championship in a down-to-the-wire 4-3 victory in the finals over Atkins, which was the team that ended the Lady Bearcats' previous season.

It capped off a magical state tournament run that saw Booneville play its best softball when it mattered most. The Bearcats overcame being down in the first game of the tournament, their quarterfinals barrier that stopped them in the past and even an injury to Franklin that required six stitches just hours before the title game.

"You could really tell something was different and they were putting it all together in the playoffs," Simpson said. "We were down 2-0 late in the first game of the state tournament. We scored a bunch of runs to win that one. But you could feel the shift. I'm so proud of this group. They really wanted this, and they didn't let anything get in their way of doing it."

Booneville's season record of 20-13 looked much different than other state champions this year. Every other program that won a softball title this season had 10 or fewer losses. But it was those hardships that allowed the Lady Bearcats to be ready for their title run. The teams that beat Booneville this year is a list of powerhouses that includes Class 5A semifinalist Greenwood, Class 4A title winner Gravette and runner-up Pea Ridge, Class 3A semifinalist Hackett, Class 3A quarterfinalist Mayflower and Class 2A runner-up Mansfield.

It was a complete team effort to win it all this year for Booneville. Franklin won state tournament MVP honors, but she had plenty of help around her. Layla Byrum, Ellie Smith, Leigh Swint, Roni Tillery, Cameron Parish, Kylie Lunsford, Karmen Kent, Presley Walker and Farrah Stringer, among others, all made huge impacts this season.

"I could go through the entire team on how they made an impact for us this season winning it," Simpson said. "It was really awesome to see everyone playing the role we needed. We played about 30 games and changed the lineup 20 times whether it was batting order or different spots in the field trying to figure it out. We had girls really step up for us playing in different situations. This group was special."