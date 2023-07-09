SO Row competition set to aid Special Olympics





The rowing machines in Stronger Together Fitness, the North Little Rock gym owned by Shannon and Tony Phillips, get plenty of use on regular days. During SO Row, they do double-duty as there are people "Rowing for a Reason."

SO Row, a fundraiser for Special Olympics Arkansas, will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the student building at New Life Church in North Little Rock.

Much like Special Olympics, the organization SO Row benefits, rowing is an inclusive sport, according to event organizers Shannon and Tony.

"Everyone can row," Shannon says.

There are four categories of competition -- all male, all female, coed and youth (ages 7 to 15) -- and each team includes six rowers. To register go to: tinyurl.com/5n6hsmxw.

The deadline for getting a SO Row T-shirt with registration has passed but teams can still sign up to participate.

Some Special Olympics athletes are assigned to teams, and others serve as team coaches.

The Special Olympic athletes who coach teams give rowers tips on how to train and eat right before the event, and they come out and support their teams during the competition.

Team members row one at a time, and can switch whenever they choose, for max meters in 20 minutes.

"They pay a registration fee for their teams to enter, but what really makes the money for Special Olympics is that they go out and raise money as a team for the effort that they put in of their max meters rowed," Shannon says.

The maximum number of meters rowed varies by division, of course.

"Typically the kids will be around 1,800 to 2,300 meters, then as you go up, an all-female team will probably [go] from 3,000 to 4,500 and then coed will be a little more than that, maybe around 5,000," Tony says. "We have had some of our all-male teams hit 6,000."

The youth division is a relatively new addition.

"We didn't have a kids division the first couple of years but in between, like switching up heats and waiting for the next group to come on the kids would rush to the rowers," says Tony, an executive director of CityServe, a ministry that brings together churches and corporate partners.

Shannon was a middle school teacher in the North Little Rock School District for 12 years. She left teaching in 2015 to focus full time on running the gym.

"We've always had a heart for serving others," says Shannon, explaining how SO Row got started. "We had a couple in CrossFit that started a rowing event to serve Special Olympics in their state, and I was like, 'What an amazing thing to do.'"

She and Tony explored the idea of combining efforts with Special Olympics Illinois to do a rowing event in Central Arkansas.

"We communicated with them and we were trying to figure out how to separate the money to be able to serve our state and it just wasn't able to happen that way," Shannon says. "We wanted it to be very personal to our community. We felt that it was important that whoever we served there was a connection through our community."

In talking with people in the gym about the issue, they discovered several connections to Special Olympics Arkansas.

"It just so happened that we had a young lady that started coming in here -- her husband was already coming here -- and she grew up very active in the Special Olympics community," Shannon says.

Another member who started soon after, they learned, had a brother who was a Special Olympics athlete.

"We thought, 'Oh, cool, now we have two people who are connected and then not long after that Terri started coming in, and we had an even larger connection," Shannon says.

Terri Weir is the chief executive officer of Special Olympics Arkansas.

Stronger Together's walls are adorned with images of smiling, triumphant people in tutus, colorful shirts with catchy team names and superhero capes, doing fist pumps, giving high fives and cheering on their teammates.

"We have a couple here that had Tessa, she has Down Syndrome, and then there becomes an even more personal connection, that we have members here that have a child who will have an opportunity to utilize that service, and it's just kind of cool how it kind of rolled out and just became very personal," says Shannon, pointing to one of the pictures.

In the seven years of SO Row, there have been as many as 38 teams participating. Last year there were 29. Rowin' with my Homies Team 1 garnered recognition for the most money raised. Other teams, with names including Row Hard or Row Home, Nurses Row It All, Pier Pressure, Cirque de Sore Legs and Average Rows raised more than $14,000 for Special Olympics Arkansas.

There is a spirit award in addition to one for most meters rowed.

"We encourage dressing up," Shannon says. "It's a fun event. Some teams are more competitive with trying to get max meters rowed, but there are a lot of teams that are just there to have fun, so a lot of people dress up in uniforms and costumes and everybody has the same shirt, and that's really what we intended for it to be -- a very inclusive event."





Tony and Shannon Phillips have led SO Row, a fundraiser for Special Olympics Arkansas, for about seven years. “Whether you’re an elite athlete or have never stepped in a gym in your life, everybody can get on a rower and row,” Shannon says. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Kimberly Dishongh)





