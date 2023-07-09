State Land Commissioner sets live auctions to sell property with delinquent taxes





FAYETTEVILLE -- Buying property at auction can be tricky despite what reality TV might depict. Especially tax-delinquent property.

Keith Marrs, principal broker at Legend Realty, which has offices in Farmington and Prairie Grove, said he has bought property at state tax auctions in the past, but he cautioned that potential buyers need to do their homework before they place a bid.

"They can be good, they can be bad, just like everything else," Marrs said. "The biggest thing is title issues, making sure liens and judgments and things are clear."

The Arkansas commissioner of state lands is starting his auction season for tax-delinquent property. Live auctions for land in Benton and Washington counties are set for July 18.

Real property in Arkansas comes to the commissioner of state lands office through the process of tax-delinquent certifications from the 75 county collector offices around the state. Certified real properties may be redeemed from the lands office by the property owner or they're sold through live public auctions or, post-auction, online. Parcels that didn't sell at auction appear in the online post-auction sale on the commissioner's website 30 days after the public auction.

Angela Wood, Washington County collector, said efforts are made to notify people with delinquent property taxes and get them to pay before their property goes to the auction.

"We send out statements to them, and, once it goes two years delinquent, we'll send out a notification that your property is fixing to go to the state lands commissioner. You have until a certain date to come in and pay," Wood said. "If they don't come in and pay, we send it down there to the state for them to collect it. We have several that come in and pay."

After the local collector certifies the property as tax delinquent, the commissioner holds it for another two years to give the owners or their heirs a chance to redeem the property before it's sold, said Shira Kelley, assistant director of public affairs/county operations at the commissioner's office.

"So, it's in its fifth year of delinquency when we auction it," Kelley said. "The parcels we're offering this year have been delinquent since 2018. Last year, we offered parcels that had been delinquent in 2016 and 2017."

She said there were no auctions in 2021 because of covid, but last year the office offered 8,458 properties, and 2,500 were sold. There were almost 9,000 delinquent from 2016, and more than 2,400 of those were sold.

"That's about average of what we've seen the past two or three years for statewide," she said.

BUYER BEWARE

Kelley said a variety of people attend the auctions.

"Sometimes local residents or people who are looking to move to that area have found out there are good deals to be had, so they'll come looking for a parcel that they can purchase and move to," Kelley said. "There are some investors that come, but a big portion of the bidders are local buyers."

Marrs warned would-be buyers mortgages also stay with the property.

"They don't care whose name is on the deed. That mortgage doesn't go away on a tax sale," Marrs said. "A lot of them, you'll have to quiet title, which is not cheap, and it doesn't happen quick, to get clear title to it to where you can get title insurance. That has to go through an attorney, and it's a pretty lengthy process."

A quiet title action is used to confirm or clarify the ownership of real estate and prevent others from making any subsequent claim to the property.

Federal tax liens are another issue.

"If you're going to do it, you better do a lot of research upfront, and I do," Marrs said. "I'll even have title companies do a quick title search on it to make sure there's not a federal tax lien because a federal tax lien doesn't go away. It stays with that property until it's paid."

Very seldom do you get a great property, Marrs said. Normally, it's a little bit of land or some lots.

"It's kind of dangerous. You're playing with fire, but like they say, high risk, high reward sometimes," Marrs said. "It's not a bad deal; it's just not a guaranteed, sure-fire deal."

Ernie Penn, a retired banker and now mayor in Farmington, said bankers often attend to make sure their mortgages are protected.

"If we had a mortgage on a property and the individual wasn't escrowing for the taxes, we'd get notification that they hadn't been paying their taxes. Basically, what that does is it creates a lien on the property," Penn said.

Penn said it's also a red flag about what may be going on with the property. If they're not paying the taxes, are they taking care of the property?

"So, from a banker's standpoint, you're protecting your equity in the property or protecting the value of the property to make sure it's still what it was when you made the loans," Penn said.

LOCATION, LOCATION

The numbers of tax-delinquent properties vary widely by county and region of the state, Kelley said. Madison and Newton counties usually don't have very many, but Pulaski County typically has quite a few, she said.

"It's really more about the population and the geographical makeup of the county. Newton County is mostly National Forest, so we get very few from there," Kelley said. "Whereas, the more urban areas, we get more certifications because they're a greater population, a greater number of ownership."

Buyers must pay in full immediately following the auction. No additional time is given for purchasers to retrieve forms of payment at a bank or elsewhere.

Effective July 1, parcels sold through the commissioner of state lands office can no longer be redeemed by the former owner after the auction.

"Until now, the owner could redeem it for 10 business days. Act 241 changed that so that sales are final. There's no redemption after the sale," Kelley said.

"Typically, about 80% get redeemed before they go to auction and before Act 241 took effect and people could still redeem after the auction, anywhere from 20% to 40% of what sold at auction got redeemed after the fact."

There is still a 90-day litigation period after the sale, Kelley said. While that happens occasionally, it's actually quite rare, she said.

The litigation period basically gives a former owner a chance to prove a property was certified in error and should never have been sold, Kelley said. That requires a legal proceeding in which the former owner would sue the commissioner. If a judge overturned the sale, the buyer would have his money refunded and everything would revert to presale status.

"We don't want people to lose their property if they want to keep it," Kelley said. "We want to make sure that people are aware that sale is final, so it has to be redeemed [by the owner] by 4 p.m. the business day before the auction. The other thing is we are not taking cash at the auction this year. We do have a lot of cash customers, and we want them to be prepared."

After the auction, the winning bidder's payment is processed and a limited warranty deed is issued. The deed is recorded with the circuit clerk of the county where the property is located. The recorded deed is then forwarded to the buyer's mailing address. If a deed is e-recorded, it will be emailed to the address on the buyer's auction registration.





Live auctions set

The Arkansas Commissioner of State Lands is starting the auction season for tax-delinquent property, and live auctions for land in Benton and Washington counties are set for July 18.

Auctions are being held regionally this year, beginning July 11. That will allow bidders to attend the auction for multiple counties in a single day.

Sales of properties in Washington and Benton counties will be at 10 a.m. July 18 at Metroplex Rogers, 2305 S. Eighth St. in Rogers.

Sales of properties in Carroll and Madison counties will be at 10 a.m. July 19 at Inn of the Ozarks Convention Center, 207 W. Van Buren St. in Eureka Springs.

Sales of properties in Crawford, Franklin, Logan, Scott and Sebastian counties will be July 11 at the Wyndham Hotel, 700 Rogers Ave., in Fort Smith.

The full schedule and catalog of parcels available is available at https://www.cosl.org/Home/Contents.

All sales are final and cash is not accepted.

Source: Arkansas Commissioner of State Lands









