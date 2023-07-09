Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Summer heat drives Fort Smith groups to open as cooling centers

by Thomas Saccente | Today at 1:02 a.m.
Jessica Williams stands in the lobby Friday at the Riverview Hope Campus in Fort Smith. The campus, which converted its lobby into a cooling center, is one of several area cooling centers open to the public this summer. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

FORT SMITH -- As high temperatures and humidity continue to smother the River Valley this summer, a few places have opened their doors...

Print Headline: Cooling centers open in Fort Smith with summer heat

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT