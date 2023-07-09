Texarkana approves state-funded police cameras

TEXARKANA -- Public safety took center stage Monday as the Texarkana City Board of Directors approved an ordinance allowing the purchase of 37 WatchGuard body cameras for the Police Department.

The cameras, which will be purchased with state grant funds, will be used to record public circumstances faced by police patrol officers and can be used for the protection of the officers as well as the public.

Police Chief Micheal Kramm said the cameras give officers a better chance to protect themselves while on the job.

In other business, Ward 2 Director Laney Harris delivered a slide presentation on the need for both road and sidewalk repair, mainly along Pinehurst and Morrison streets -- particularly on Pinehurst, which he said hasn't been repaved since about 1997.

Prior to the meeting, board members also held a Hotel-Motel Restaurant Mixed Drink Permit Workshop in preparation for an August 7 vote aimed at helping allow businesses more affordable purchase options regarding wholesale alcohol.

The city has about 16 wholesale alcohol outlets.