The meaning behind ‘hope floats’

I had a speaking engagement in North Little Rock this week. A group called PEO--Philanthropic Educational Organization--invited me. As another writer for this paper described back in 2012, "Founded in 1869, PEO has nearly a quarter million women in chapters throughout the United States and Canada, women from all walks of life who share the same passion: providing educational opportunities for women." They come from all walks of life, and places from North Little Rock to Hot Springs, and even Clarksville; and honored me with their time and attention.

There are times I speak that I feel more prepared. More confident. I missed having a piece in the paper for the first time ever last Sunday. I don't know if it was imposter syndrome or what. All I know is I won a national award for my column and then in the same week I could not write anything worth a nickel. At the beach with my family, I spent 15 hours on several different ideas before finally sending one to my editor under the subject line "Probably the worst thing I have ever written."

That gentle soul gets subject lines from me semi-often with hints of such inner drama, though usually not quite so extreme. No matter how afraid I feel about how bad my new piece may be, by the time I send it to her there is most always a kernel of hope it might be possibly printable.

But this time I accompanied my offering with a note about how I knew it was terrible and just finally had to send it because she was waiting past deadline and I was so sorry. And this time, for the first time in our history together, she agreed. She sent me back a feedback sandwich that said something to the effect of, "You have a good idea here, but it is not ready. Maybe just step back and rework it or write something new for next week."

Several saintly readers emailed to ask me about my missing column, a few with wonderful theories as to where it might be. When the PEO ladies asked, I told them the above story, and that God willing there would be one this Sunday. But I find myself this early Thursday morning, a day late. Struggling to find the words that are usually clamoring over each other to get out of my head and onto paper.

Writing is weird like that. It can feel like herding cats, except the cats are words you try to guide onto the page. Sometimes it is an outlet for something more like lava than cats. Venting one's unvarnished fears and frustrations in writing some private place, like a journal, can be a great way to keep from burning innocent bystanders, although too much lava spews its way into our public discourse.

I wish more of those words were wisely withheld--which is not to say canceled or outlawed by some censorious governmental authority, but restrained by our individual better angels--from print, digital or otherwise.

Other times writing makes you feel like a moth circling a flame. It is not the reader so much who you worry about singeing but yourself, when the truth hurts. I am often asked how I can be so vulnerable in a public forum. I am sure there are those who have no use for it and find me foolish, but others say nice things like it is brave. And I desperately want to be brave.

But the answer to how I make myself vulnerable is not that I am brave. In fact, it could just as well be that I am foolish. The answer is that I know no other way to be. Although it might not hurt to learn.

The best times are when something bubbles up like a stream that has to flow out, and it feels so right: clear, pure, life-giving. Like I imagine living water from the Bible, that thing Jeremiah used to describe God, and Jesus talked about in conversation with the Samaritan woman at the well in John's gospel. This translates in my writing life to words of goodness, love, hope. Truth. A story that brings you freedom in the telling and frees others in the reading.

Others call it the Muse. but for me, as a Christian, Living Water seems more accurate. Not that in any sense I think I have one ounce of spiritual authority or speak the word of God for others to obey. It is more that I've been a woman at the well and tasted a drink that refreshes me. And I have the audacity to dream it might miraculously have the same effect on others if they are thirsty and choose to sip the drink I hold out with my shaking hands.

It's nothing I would ever want to force on anyone. You don't pour this stuff down someone's throat or throw it in their face or hose them with it. You just offer. In my case these days the cup is primarily this column; the offering is hitting the send button on an email to my editor. Always with trepidation and trust that, in the words of the English novelist Dinah Craik, "a faithful hand will take and sift [it]--keep what is worth keeping--and with the breath of kindness blow the rest away."

These watershed moments are the times I feel I am contributing the most real value to the world, stuff readers can certainly get from other good sources but still rare enough you can't find it every other place you click. When writing is like that is when I have the most purpose, feel the most alive.

I am not quite there this morning, but am on my way back. And the reason is that I had a drink from the well in community this week with others, in this case women who meet together for the purpose of helping other women get an education. I should have paid them for the gig, instead of the other way around.

One asked me how I keep finding ways to hope and believe the good in the world will overcome. I told her it's because I really do believe in Jesus and the people I meet who bear his image. But I could have just held up a mirror for her to see herself seeing me.

Connecting with kindness. The giving of grace. If that's not living water I don't know what is.

Gwen Ford Faulkenberry is an English teacher. Email her at gfaulkenberry@hotmail.com.