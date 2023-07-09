The road from El Dorado to Greenwood

A few weeks back Vertis announced that for her birthday, she wanted to spend the night in the Alluvian Hotel in Greenwood, Miss., and have dinner at Giardina's Restaurant. That meant a four-hour drive on U.S. 82, the primary east-west highway in south Arkansas that's a sorely neglected travel corridor.

This travelogue is, if nothing else, a bit of the best and a lot of the need to finish the work to improve it.

Let's start out with one of the ugliest spots on 82: El Dorado's Hillsboro Street. I know plans are in the works to make vast improvements. But as those plans take place, let's make sure we don't leave out anything or take out something that could be reused in a different way.

The list of additions starts with underground utilities. Any major renovation of a commercial area today should have underground utilities.

Wide sidewalks should be a priority. The sidewalks that were installed in residential sections of U.S. 82 last year are not wide enough for this area of town with its small business focus; they need to be at least four feet wide. The City of El Dorado should follow up with planting trees to enhance the area.

Current plans are to remove the viaduct and build a new one to the north. That is an estimated $1 million mistake. We don't need a viaduct with the small number of trains that come through town. When it was constructed in 1925, 22 daily arrivals and departures occurred, and today there are less than five, with numerous other crossings available.

The viaduct should be repurposed into a pedestrian area and used as an extension of the MAD Entertainment District.

But enough about El Dorado. Let's move on toward Crossett.

U.S. 82 to Crossett is a step better than a plain worn-out two lane road, since it does have several passing lanes. From Crossett to Hamburg, 82 is improved to four lanes, and except for an ill-placed stop sign on a cross street, the road is very good.

The Hamburg to Lake Village stretch is the worst section of 82 in Arkansas. It is old and worn out; a few months back when we drove it during a rainstorm, the wallowed-out ruts made the journey a nightmare.

I'm sure this section of 82 is on a list to be widened and repaved, but since it is in Lower Arkansas, we fall down on the state's priority list, and it probably won't become four lanes for several more years.

In Lake Village things picked up, and we whizzed through the town on four lanes. Then the highlight of the trip came into view: the knockout suspension bridge over the Mississippi River. You wonder how something so magnificent could be on U.S. 82. As you approach, its tall support structure is visible for several miles. It is truly one of the most impressive bridge structures in the country.

Heading east into Mississippi, the exit is terrible. How could they screw it up so badly? It is anything but a seamless drive. But with a little patience you are back on 82, and this time the four lanes will carry you all the way to Greenville and on to our destination of Greenwood.

The center of business in Greenville is along 82; it's a mirror image of strip centers all across the country. The only bright spots are the full, leafy crape myrtle trees in full bloom. They added a splash of color in a dismal setting.

We had been crossing the Mississippi Delta from west of Lake Village to our final destination. As a former farm boy, I can confidently say that with just a few more summer rains, the crops on both side of the Mississippi River in the Delta will be great. I was taken by the fact that due to great farm technology and savvy farmers, the Delta can produce huge amounts of produce. It is an exclamation mark of a successful nation.

After stopping for a sandwich in Greenville, we pulled into the Alluvian Hotel about 3 p.m. The Viking Company renovated the building into a first-class hotel and tied it into Giardina's Restaurant.

The restaurant is unique in that each table is in a private room with a curtain where you have total privacy. The service and food is always excellent.

The next morning we headed back on U.S. 82 again, and went straight to our favorite lunch place in Crossett, the Beech Street Bistro. I've read several guide books that rate restaurants as "Worth a Journey" and the Beech Street Bistro fits that category.

I had chicken and dumplings; being undeniable Southern, I can never resist it. It was the best I have ever had.

