Time for change

Editor, The Commercial:

It's time for a change. That was my campaign slogan running for mayor in 1984. On July 6, I and many city residents attended a meeting with engineers and leaders of the $32-million Watershed Project, held at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. We wanted to hear how the city and residents can work together to solve our flooding problems.

It has been said -- and is accurate -- that we are stronger together. Very noticeably, half of the city council members were absent again regarding the city's flooding problems. While we eagerly awaited information, the meeting became a campaign event. A campaign debate broke out.

Political grandstanding by politicians took over the meeting. One politician refused to relinquish the floor or let the moderator control the meeting while he debated if Pine Bluff would lose money should the city refuse to work with the other mayors. It is campaign season, but it is also time for a change in city government.

Pine Bluff needs a city manager-board of directors form of government. This city needs to move away from the mayor-council form of governing. Pine Bluff needs professionals to run this city. A city manager has the training and skills to run a city successfully. Pine Bluff would still have a mayor, but they would also have someone that's learned and trained in managing a city, not an on-the-job learner.

On-the-job training we have tried, and look where that has gotten us. We need a professional directing our city; we all know it and can tell it when we observe how our neighborhoods look. Pine Bluff would retain a mayor with the board of directors serving as council members, but the professional would run the city. Also, the city needs a professional city engineer and city planner and needs to reinstate the Civil Service Commission.

The time has come to stop the bleeding, which means no more electing friends; and color and family must not be qualifications. If your elected officials are producing, keep them. If they can't show any tangible results of improving your neighborhoods or bringing money from the Arkansas State Legislature to help this city, replace them.

Don't be satisfied with anything; look for results. We need elected officials who make a difference, not just a paycheck. We have had this flooding problem for years and no politician has mentioned or done anything about it. A city manager would have an eye for community improvements. They would move forward on fixing the drainage because they realize citizens and the aesthetic of the city come first. It's time for significant changes or at least a discussion.

Rev. Jesse C. Turner, executive director,

Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration Inc.