UA football targets set to announce college decisions

Several Arkansas football targets are planning to announce college decisions this week.

The Razorbacks have 14 football commitments and hope to add to that number.

Below are the recruits and the scheduled dates for their announcements.

Monday:

Offensive lineman Fletcher Westphal will announce at 10:45 a.m. from between Arkansas, Georgia, Clemson and Florida. He has officially visited his four finalists.

Westphal, 6-8 and 320 pounds, of Leesburg (Va.) Tuscarora made three unofficial visits to Arkansas before officially visiting June 23-25.

He is being recruited by head coach Sam Pittman and offensive line coach Cody Kennedy.

Westphal, who has an 84-inch wingspan and wears a size 18 shoe, is rated an ESPN 4-star recruit, the No. 18 offensive tackle and No. 202 prospect in the nation.

Wednesday:

Linebacker Brian Huff will hold a ceremony at 6 p.m. to decide from between Arkansas, Missouri, Central Florida and UNLV. He has officially visited his final schools.

Huff, 6-3 and 225, of Valley View High School has accumulated scholarship offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Missouri, LSU, Mississippi State, Central Florida, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, UNLV and other programs.

On3.com rates him a 4-star recruit, the No. 12 linebacker and No. 155 overall prospect in the 2024 class.

He had 92 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 3 recovered fumbles, 1 forced fumble, 2 pass breakups and 1 blocked field goal as a junior.

Friday:

• Benton running back Braylen Russell will announce his college decision during a 6:30 p.m. ceremony. He will choose from between Arkansas, Tennessee and South Carolina. He made official visits to the three finalists.

Russell, 6-2 and 230, rushed 240 times for 1,685 yards and 26 rushing touchdowns, and had 22 receptions for 224 yards and 1 touchdown as a junior.

He’s a 4-star prospect by On3.com, the No. 23 running back and No. 298 overall prospect in the 2024 class. He is rated the No. 4 recruit in Arkansas.

Arkansas running backs coach Jimmy Smith leads his recruitment.

• Consensus 4-star defensive back Selman Bridges is expected to announce his college decision at 7 p.m.

Bridges, 6-4 and 170, of Temple (Texas) Lake Belton unofficially visited Arkansas in April and made an official visit June 16-18.

On3.com rates him a 4-star recruit, the No. 10 cornerback and No. 69 overall prospect in the nation in the 2024 class.

He announced a top nine of Arkansas, LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and Southern Cal. He had 42 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 6 pass breakups and 2 interceptions as a junior and returned 1 interception for a touchdown.

Bridges' time with Razorbacks defensive coordinator Travis Williams, co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson and secondary coach Deron Wilson stood out during his last trip.

“I just...I love those guys,” he said. “They’re straightforward. They don’t sugarcoat anything.”

He officially visited TCU, then visited Texas on June 23-25.

Saturday:

Defensive back Ashton Hampton announced a top six of Florida State, Arkansas, Clemson, Miami, LSU and Florida on May 29.

Hampton, 6-2 and 175, of Tallahassee (Fla.) Florida State University High School made an official visit to Fayetteville on June 23-25.

His father, Alonzo Hampton, is the head coach at Arkansas-Pine Bluff. He is being recruited by co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson, who previously recruited him while at Florida State.

He also officially visited Clemson, Florida and Louisville.

July 20

Defensive lineman Kendall Jackson is expected to announce from between Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky and Miami. He has officially visited all four schools.

Jackson, 6-3 and 250, of Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Florida, Miami, Nebraska, Texas, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Kentucky, Louisville, Mississippi State, Iowa State and other programs.

On3.com rates him a 4-star recruit, the No. 27 defensive lineman in the 2024 class and No. 45 prospect in Florida.

His father, Mario Jackson, played tight end at Central Florida from 1999-2002 and was coached by Arkansas special teams coordinator Scott Fountain, who is Kendall Jackson’s lead recruiter.

Defensive line coach Deke Adams is also recruiting Jackson.