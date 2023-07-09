UAPB Coach Floyd hosts youth volleyball camp

Volleyball is a sport often overlooked in southeast Arkansas, but a group of girls had a chance to learn more about it Saturday in Pine Bluff.

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff volleyball Coach Gabrielle Floyd held her first youth volleyball camp at H.O. Clemmons Arena with 17 participants, mostly middle school and high school-age girls.

Floyd said the camp was focused on teaching the basics of the game.

“Education, learning the game, increasing volleyball IQ , and then also just kind of partially increasing the love for the game for those that are already playing,” Floyd said. “We’re always big on trying to make sure people can learn the sport a little bit better, get better at their techniques.” Floyd will host a second camp Saturday focusing on advanced players.

One UAPB player, junior outside hitter Zykia Jones, helped her with Saturday’s camp. Floyd said it helps having a student athlete there.

“I’m really glad that she’s here, because I think that a lot of the young people like to see actual college students, not just always hearing from coaches,” Floyd said. “They’re always hearing from coaches, but when you get to get information from an actual student athlete, it kind of means something different, because you’re seeing them as they’re going through the process.” High school volleyball isn’t prevalent in southeast Arkansas. White Hall and Sheridan are currently the only schools in the region with varsity programs, but that isn’t the case in the rest of the state. The Arkansas Activities Association sponsors volleyball from 6A down to 2A, and each class has conferences covering every region of Arkansas except the southeast.

Floyd said while there are some volleyball clubs in the area, the sport still has a lot of room to grow.

“It just seems like, over the years, there has been less interest,” Floyd said. “I know White Hall still has volleyball, and they’re one of the closest areas to us. So, we’re going to try and expand and get more interest, make sure that people actually know what we’re doing on campus. Get people to actually come to some games during the season, and things like that. All of those things kind of help increase the sport and the excitement of the sport, as well.” Floyd is getting set for her second season as the UAPB head coach after departing her alma mater, Texas Southern University, where she was the head coach for the spring and fall 2021 seasons. The Missouri City, Texas, native had been on the TSU coaching staff in various capacities since graduating in 2002 before moving to UAPB. She led the Lady Lions to their fourth straight appearance in the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament last season.

Floyd, a former All-SWAC player, said she wants people to understand how much fun and beneficial volleyball can be.

“There are opportunities for people to play beyond high school on various levels,” Floyd said. “Everybody’s not going to make it to D1 or D2, but there’s still NAIA, D3 and different areas, JUCO and things like that. So, there are still plenty of opportunities beyond high school, so I think that would be very beneficial.” UAPB is one of five NCAA Division I volleyball programs in the state, joining Arkansas, Arkansas State, Arkansas-Little Rock, and Central Arkansas. There are also seven Division II programs, including Arkansas-Monticello.

UAPB volleyball Coach Gabrielle Floyd coaches a game with campers Saturday at her camp at H.O. Clemmons Arena. (Pine Bluff Commercial/ I.C. Murrell)





