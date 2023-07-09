Versatile Freeman does it all

HACKETT -- There wasn't much Hackett shortstop and center fielder Michaelyn Freeman didn't do for the Lady Hornets this softball year. She hit leadoff from the opening day of the season, played premier positions defensively at a high level and led the team in many offensive categories.

Not too bad for a freshman.

"She set the table all year," Hackett softball coach Jeff Oxford said.

"Mikey got on base, stole bases and did whatever we needed her to do. She can hit with power and is the fastest kid on the team. She is just an overall good athlete and very versatile with her defense. With her ability to play centerfield, that allowed us to move a senior to shortstop later in the season. I could put her wherever needed because she is just an athlete. She can do everything but pitch, but she even had a scoreless inning in JV with three strikeouts."

Freeman, the River Valley Democrat-Gazette Newcomer of the Year, showcased her abilities early and often this season. She hit for a .546 average with 45 runs, 37 RBI, 18 doubles, 11 triples (the second most in state history) and an inside-the-park home run.

"I surprised myself a little bit with my year," Freeman said. "We have a lot of good hitters on this team. I really had a great time with the team this year. Coach has known me for a while now, and he has faith in all of us and he knows what I can do. He is always pushing us to be the best."

To say Freeman had a breakout freshman season is a bit of an understatement. She helped guide the softball team to the semifinals of the Class 3A state tournament, but Freeman did so much more than just that. She also earned all-conference honors in volleyball helping Hackett get to the state championship match. Freeman also earned all-conference honors in basketball.

It's a lot of work to play that many sports at a high level, but Freeman wouldn't have it any other way.

"I just like to play as many sports as I can," Freeman said. "I feel like if God has given me this talent, I want to use it. I just work hard, play and do my best. My family has really helped me out to be the best I can be. I'm so thankful for them."

Perhaps Freeman's biggest fan this season was her sister, Hackett sophomore pitcher Makenzie Freeman. After all, a big sister has to support her younger sister.

"She had a great year for her first one," Makenzie Freeman said. "She does a bunch of different sports and works hard all year. I was in her spot last year playing varsity for the first time, so we talked about that. She just fit in with the team from the start. This was the first time she played infield for me, so that was different. She was a pitcher's best friend, scoring runs and playing awesome defense."

The Freemans come from a sports-crazed family. It's only natural the sisters would come up with a competition before the season to see who would come out on top. They went with batting average. Makenzie Freeman finished at .537, while Michaelyn Freeman hit .546 in a down-to-the-wire race all season long.

"We like to compete," Michaelyn Freeman said with a smile. "I get confused with her all the time. We look just alike. I'm used to it by now. I support her in everything she does and she is my best friend. She is a good one to be confused with. Getting a higher average than her at the end of the year was special for me. I definitely bragged a little bit."