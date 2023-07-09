War lasts into day 500 for Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy marked the 500th day of the war Saturday by hailing the country's soldiers in a video from a Black Sea island that became the symbol of Ukraine's resilience in the face of the Russian invasion.

Speaking from Snake Island, Zelenskyy honored the Ukrainian soldiers who fought for the island and all other defenders of the country, saying that reclaiming control of the island "is a great proof that Ukraine will regain every bit of its territory."

"I want to thank -- from here, from this place of victory -- each of our soldiers for these 500 days," Zelenskyy said. "Thank you to everyone who fights for Ukraine!"

It was unclear when the video was filmed. Zelenskyy was returning from Turkey on Saturday, a trip described in part as an effort to drum up support for his country's bid to join NATO. But he left Istanbul Saturday and said on Twitter that five commanders from the country's Azov Battalion, who defended the port city of Mariupol last year during an 80-day Russian siege, would be returning home with him.

"Although this is a small piece of land in the middle of our Black Sea, it is a great proof that Ukraine will regain every bit of its territory," Zelenskyy said in the video, which showed him clambering off a boat and across a rocky landscape to lay blue and yellow flowers at a memorial.

The sprawling steelworks was the last bastion of resistance as Russian forces took control of the port city of Mariupol. Its defenders became renowned among Ukrainians for holding out in wretched conditions in the plant's tunnels and corridors.

Azovstal's more than 2,000 defenders left the steelworks in mid-May 2022 and were taken into Russian captivity. The five leaders, some of whom were part of the Azov national guard regiment that Russia denounces as neo-Nazi, were freed in a September prisoner swap and taken to Turkey.

Under the exchange, the leaders were to remain in Turkey until the end of the war under the Turkish president's protection. There was no immediate official explanation from Ankara or Kyiv about why they were allowed to return to Ukraine.

"The return of the leaders of the Azovites from Turkey to Ukraine is nothing more than a direct violation of the terms of the existing agreements. Moreover, in this case, the terms were violated by both the Ukrainian side and the Turkish side," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Russian forces took control of Snake Island on Feb. 24, 2022, the day Moscow launched its invasion, in the apparent hope of using it as a staging ground for an assault on Odesa, Ukraine's biggest port and the headquarters of its navy.

The island took on legendary significance for Ukraine's resistance, when Ukrainian troops there reportedly received a demand from a Russian warship to surrender or be bombed. The answer supposedly came back, "Go f*** yourself."

The island's Ukrainian defenders were captured but later freed as part of a prisoner exchange. After the island was taken, the Ukrainian military heavily bombarded the small Russian garrison there, forcing the Russians to pull back on June 30, 2022. The Russian retreat reduced the threat of a seaborne Russian attack on Odesa and helped pave the way for a deal to resume Ukrainian grain exports.

"Let the freedom that all our heroes of different times wanted for Ukraine and that must be won right now be a tribute to all those who gave their lives for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said. "We will definitely win!"

DAY'S FIGHTING

Meanwhile, intense battles continued to rage Saturday in the country's east and south as Ukrainian forces pressed their attacks against multilayered Russian defenses in the initial stages of their counteroffensive.

Ukraine's interior ministry said a Russian rocket strike on the town of Lyman killed eight civilians and wounded 13 others early Saturday.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, the governor of the eastern Donetsk region, posted images showing some of the dead, including a body lying under a bicycle and human remains on the pavement next to a damaged vehicle, saying that "the Russian terrorists are continuing to strike civilians in Donetsk."

Lyman is a few miles from the front line, where Russian troops have recently intensified fighting in the forests of Kreminna.

The British Ministry of Defense said in its latest intelligence update the eastern town of Bakhmut that was captured by the Russians in May has seen some of the most intense fighting along the front during the past week.

It said Ukrainian forces have made steady gains to both the north and south of Bakhmut, noting that "Russian defenders are highly likely struggling with poor morale, a mix of disparate units and a limited ability to find and strike Ukrainian artillery."

On the eve of the 500th day, the United Nations said that it had confirmed the deaths of more than 9,000 civilians -- including more than 500 children -- since the full-scale invasion, calling it a "grim milestone" in a war that "continues to exact a horrific toll." It warned that the true number of dead was likely to be much higher.

Amid the fighting, Russia and Ukraine accused each other of planning to sabotage the Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is Europe's largest, fueling fears of a radiation catastrophe. Ukraine's military intelligence claimed Saturday that Russian troops have planted more mines around the plant, a claim that couldn't be independently verified.

The head of the United Nations nuclear agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi, told The Associated Press on Friday that the International Atomic Energy Agency experts had recently gained access to more of the site, including the cooling pond and fuel storage areas, and found no mines there. Grossi said he was still pushing for access to the rooftops of reactors where Ukrainian officials accused Russia of planting explosives.

On Saturday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu was shown visiting firing ranges where volunteer soldiers are being trained, a trip that comes two weeks after an abortive mutiny launched by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose Wagner troops marched on Moscow in a bid to oust Shoigu.

Prigozhin agreed to end the mutiny, which represented the biggest threat to Russian President Vladimir Putin in his more than two decades in power, in exchange for an amnesty for himself and his troops and permission to move to Belarus. On Saturday, Russian messaging app channels ran comments by one of Wagner's commanders, Anton Yelizarov, who said that the mercenaries had taken leave but would eventually deploy to Belarus.

Pitched battles along the front line in Ukraine are raging as NATO leaders are set to meet in Vilnius for a two-day summit this week to offer more help in modernizing Ukraine's armed forces, create a new high-level forum for consultations and reaffirm that it will join their alliance one day.

Information for this article was contributed by Felipe Dana of The Associated Press and by Cassandra Vinograd, Thomas Gibbons-Neff and Natalia Yermak of The New York Times.

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, hugs with deputy commander of the Azov regiment Svyatoslav Palamar at Istanbul international airport in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, July 8, 2023. Five commanders of the defence of the Azovstal steel plant, a gruelling months-long siege early in the war, were returning from Turkey on the plane with Zelenskyy. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center left, stands next to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, the spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians, at the Patriarchal Church of St. George in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, July 8, 2023. Zelenskyy attended a memorial ceremony for the victims of the war in Ukraine led by Patriarch Bartholomew I. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)



In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, deputy commander of the Azov regiment Svyatoslav Palamar walks at Istanbul international airport in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, July 8, 2023. Five commanders of the defence of the Azovstal steel plant, a gruelling months-long siege early in the war, were returning from Turkey on the plane with Zelenskyy. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)



In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, frome left: Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, defenders of the Azovstal steel plant Oleh Khomenko, Denys Shleha, Denys Prokopenko, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, defender of the Azovstal Serhii Volynskyi, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and deputy commander of the Azov regiment Svyatoslav Palamar pose for the picture inside a plane during their flight from Turkey to Ukraine, Saturday, July 8, 2023. Five commanders of the defence of the Azovstal steel plant, a gruelling months-long siege early in the war, were returning from Turkey on the plane with Zelenskyy. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)



In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, centre, hugs with defender of the Azovstal steel plant Serhii Volynskyi at Istanbul international airport in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, July 8, 2023. Five commanders of the defence of the Azovstal steel plant, a gruelling months-long siege early in the war, were returning from Turkey on the plane with Zelenskyy. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)



In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, centre, shakes hands with Azov regiment commander Denys Prokopenko at Istanbul international airport in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, July 8, 2023. Five commanders of the defence of the Azovstal steel plant, a gruelling months-long siege early in the war, were returning from Turkey on the plane with Zelenskyy. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)



In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Azov regiment commander Denys Prokopenko walks at Istanbul international airport in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, July 8, 2023. Five commanders of the defence of the Azovstal steel plant, a gruelling months-long siege early in the war, were returning from Turkey on the plane with Zelenskyy. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

