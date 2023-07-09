Watsco leads the pack in high-efficiency heat, air

MIAMI -- On a hot June morning in Doral, the temperature is already in the upper 80s and a line of colorful trucks and vans has bellied up to a warehouse loading dock for Watsco, the leading South Florida distributor of air conditioners and heat pumps.

Inside the 89,000-square-foot warehouse, thousands of air conditioners and parts are stacked to the 30-foot ceiling. On a busy summer day, a crew of 10 workers might load more than 500 of the cooling machines into contractors' trucks, destined for homes, skyscrapers, hospitals and office buildings around the region.

This warehouse is part of a nationwide push to clean up the air and cut carbon emissions to avoid the worst consequences of climate change. That's because decades of federal regulation have pushed HVAC manufacturers to use less polluting refrigerants and make more efficient machines that run on less energy.

Now, almost any time contractors replace an old air conditioner with a new one, they cut a significant chunk out of a home's carbon emissions.

"I've been doing this for 11 years," said Fernando Villacis, warehouse manager for this Watsco Gemaire location. "This industry has changed a lot."

The Doral warehouse is one of more than 670 air conditioner and heat pump distribution locations for Gemaire's Miami parent company, Watsco, the biggest HVAC distributor in the United States. One out of every five air conditioners and heaters sold in the nation comes from Watsco. To be sure, the company is on a mission to make those heating and cooling systems more efficient.

Roughly half of an average U.S. home's energy goes toward heating and air conditioning, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. That number fluctuates with the weather, but it means that, on average, half of your gas and electric bill -- and at least half of your home's carbon emissions -- come from your heater or air conditioner.

Last year, Watsco sold more than 510,000 high-efficiency air conditioners and heat pumps, which the company defines as any heating or cooling system that goes beyond the minimum efficiency standards required by the federal government. Those systems use less energy than the older units they replace, which means that over time, they put less carbon into the atmosphere.

Watsco estimated the high-efficiency heating and cooling systems it sold between January 2020 and May 2023 will prevent 17 million tons of carbon dioxide from being released into the atmosphere over the course of their 18-year lifespan. That's like taking 200,000 cars off the road for every year these heaters and air conditioners operate.

"You can stop eating meat. You can drive an electric vehicle," said Marisol Gomez-Melzi, Watsco's director of sustainability. "But one of the most significant things you can do to cut your carbon footprint is getting a unit that is working efficiently to heat and cool your home."

Watsco started as a small air conditioner parts manufacturer in Hialeah in 1956, just as air conditioning was beginning to become common in Florida and, a few years later, across the U.S.

Over the decades, the company aggressively bought up other air conditioner manufacturers and distributors. Eventually, it ditched the manufacturing side of its business to focus on selling air conditioners and heaters made by other companies. By 1999, Watsco was the biggest HVAC distributor in the U.S. Earlier this year, it joined the ranks of the Fortune 500, a list of the biggest publicly owned companies in the U.S. by revenue. The company's 2022 revenue was $7.3 billion, a nearly 16% jump from $6.3 billion the prior year.

Watsco is the parent company of eight separate HVAC distributors, which operate under their own brand names and even compete against each other in some areas. Those distributors sell air conditioners to contractors, who install the systems for homeowners and businesses.

Watsco, based in a sleek office building in Coconut Grove, works with more than 100,000 contractors in 42 states, as well as Puerto Rico, Mexico and Canada. In addition to selling air conditioners and heat pumps, Watsco also has a tech startup arm, Watsco Ventures, which develops tools to help contractors manage their businesses and market air conditioners and heaters to customers.

For instance, Watsco developed an app called On Call Air that helps customers compare their options for air conditioners and heat pumps, with information about each unit's efficiency and the expected cost to run it.

"We found that two-thirds of the equipment sold through the platform is high-efficiency because you're giving the customer much more information," Gomez-Melzi said.

"If we can influence contractors and provide these tools that make it easier to sell this type of [high-efficiency] equipment, we can lead the transition to the decarbonization of the industry."