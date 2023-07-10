11 Arkansans earn National Merit Scholarships

Eleven members of Arkansas’ high school Class of 2023 are among 750 winners nationally of the college and university-sponsored National Merit Scholarships announced this week.

The new graduates join more than 3,000 other college-sponsored award recipients who were announced in June.

College-sponsored awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.

This year, 153 colleges and universities are sponsoring more than 3,800 Merit Scholarship awards. Sponsor colleges include 81 private and 72 public institutions located in 42 states and the District of Columbia.

Arkansas’ newly named Class of 2023 recipients — with their high schools, scholarship providers and probable career fields — are listed by their home towns:

BENTONVILLE

Jack W. White: Bentonville High, University of Tulsa, art history.

CABOT

Joseph P. Geaney IV: Conway Christian High School, Harding University, mechanical engineering.

Carly E. Madar: Cabot High High, Harding University, medicine.

Nathan Thurman: Cabot High, Harding University, accounting.

MAUMELLE

Yasmine F. Hekmatpo: Central Arkansas Christian School, Texas Christian University, biology.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Adam Ahmad: Little Rock Central High; University of Southern California in Los Angeles, neuroscience.

ROGERS

Asa R. Fowler - Lifeway Christian School in Centerton, Harding University, aviation.

ROLAND

Alison K. Giggleman: home school, Harding University, biomedical engineering.

SEARCY

Zephi A. Biddle: Arkansas Connections Academy, Harding University, undecided.

Julia M. Murphy: Harding Academy, Harding University, computer science.

SPRINGDALE

Eli Sungchae Elliott, Haas Hall Academy in Rogers, University of Tulsa, medicine.



