A journey to remember





TAHLEQUAH, Okla. -- Ten Cherokee bicyclists said they connected with the past while gaining clarity and vision for the future when they participated in the 2023 Remember the Removal Bike Ride.

The Oklahoma group included Faith Springwater, 19, of Tahlequah, Okla.; Amaiya Bearpaw, 22, of Jay, Okla.; Mattie Berry, 18, of Warner, Okla.; Kenzie Snell, 19, of Park Hill, Okla.; and Samantha Cavin, 18, of Pryor, Okla. Eastern Band cyclists from North Carolina included Nelson Lambert, 35, of Birdtown Community, N.C.; Destiny Mills, 20, of Wolftown Community, N.C.; Sunshine Parker, 40, of Yelllowhill Community, N.C.; Rae Queen, 42, of Big Cove Community, N.C.; and Venita Wolfe, 47, of Big Cove Community, N.C..

Together they finished their 950-mile journey retracing the northern route of The Trail of Tears on June 23 with a homecoming ceremony in the capital of the Cherokee Nation at Tahlequah, Okla.

Sarah H. Hill, author of the "Cherokee Removal From Georgia," published in 2005 as a joint effort between the National Park Service and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Historic Preservation Division, lists chestnut, white oak and hickory as mainstays of the Cherokee ancestral homelands.

From this bountiful forest, Cherokee women produced flat loaves of chestnut bread that Hill describes as "enormous."

The Cherokee prized chestnut as a favorite food and spent winter evenings shelling them around a common fire, Hill writes.

While sharing a typical meal, each family might savor the taste of Virginia pine, sweet gum, dogwood, wrapped as individual servings enclosed within corn shucks, a tradition that's not altogether lost, but according to Hill, maintained among the Eastern Band of Cherokee of North Carolina.

The Cherokee maximized the natural world around them, drawing food, water, healing, shelter, clothing and items that could be used for engaging in commerce from their environment, Hill writes.

The Cherokee controlled an area more than 6,000 square miles before they were removed from their lands by the administration of U.S. President Andrew Jackson as part of the Indian Removal Act. Cherokee homes, lands, livestock and possessions were redistributed to settlers by lottery.

Gold had been discovered in Cherokee lands before the removal. Hill reported gold mining in the aftermath of the forced removal resulted in massive colluviation of the stream bottoms and springs. Through a combination of erosion, deflation and colluviation many archaeological sites were destroyed.

'Persevere and overcome'

The cyclists began the memorial ride in New Echota, Ga., on June 5 and traveled through Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma before they were welcomed back at the Cherokee National Peace Pavilion in downtown Tahlequah.

"I am a firm believer in our Cherokee people and our ability to persevere and overcome any obstacle we face when we stand united. The 'Remember the Removal' Bike Ride embodies that each year," said Cherokee Nation Deputy Principal Chief Bryan Warner during the June 23 ceremony.

Warner noted the cyclists traveled nearly 1,000 miles to pay homage to their ancestors, learn more about some of the worst tragedy in the history of the Cherokee Nation and demonstrate to the world that Cherokees are still resilient and strong as ever.

The ride wasn't easy, testing both the physical and mental capabilities of the cyclists as they traveled through rain, sunshine, heat and hilly terrain -- sometimes pedaling up to 60 miles in a single day.

"This is an experience that I'll take with me for the rest of my life," Springwater said. "I've learned so much about my heritage. And from a mental and emotional standpoint, I've only gotten stronger from this experience. Just learning everything about my ancestors and my heritage, it means the world to me. I couldn't be more proud of this team of cyclists for the hard work and resilience we showed."

The ride's inaugural event was held in 1984 to illustrate the hardships that Cherokee people faced. Hundreds of friends and family from the Cherokee Nation and Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians turn out annually to greet each group of cyclists as they enter Tahlequah.

"Finally making it back to Tahlequah after weeks of cycling was a surreal feeling. I've never been so happy to be back here and surrounded by family and friends," Bearpaw said. "I'm just trying to let all of the emotions sink in because this experience was such a challenging and memorable journey with so many ups and downs. I'm proud that I will be able to share my experience on the bike ride with my family and the generations to come. I can honestly say that I've come out of this bike ride with a brand new perspective."

Submitted photo/Cherokee Nation Deputy Chief Bryan Warner speaks during the return ceremony for 10 Cherokee "Remember the Removal" bicyclist held at the Peace Pavilion in downtown Tahlequah, Okla. on Friday, June 23, 2023, in which families were reunited with the riders.



Submitted photo/Cherokee Nation cyclist Amaiya Bearpaw experienced the raw emotion of being reunited with her family during the 2023 "Remember the Removal" Bike Ride homecoming ceremony held on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Tahlequah, Okla. Bearpaw was among the cyclists retracing a 950-mile route of the Northern "Trail of Tears."





