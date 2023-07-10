Arkansas lottery raises largest ever amount for scholarships in any fiscal year

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery raised $114.7 million for college scholarships in fiscal 2023 year that ended June 30 — the largest amount the lottery has produced for college scholarships in any fiscal year — the lottery reported Monday.

The lottery’s previous high was the $106.6 million raised for college scholarships in fiscal 2021.

But the lottery’s total revenues in fiscal year 2023 totaled $608.2 million and lagged the $632.5 million in revenues collected in fiscal 2021. In fiscal 2021, lottery officials attributed the lottery’s fiscal 2021 performance in part to factors brought on by the covid-19 pandemic, such as people spending more time at home.

Lottery Director Eric Hagler said Monday that the lottery raised a record amount for college scholarships in a fiscal year fiscal 2023, even though its revenues were the second-largest in any fiscal year, as a result of collecting more draw-game ticket revenues in fiscal 2023.

“Sales of draw games produce a margin rate of 45%, while scratch off tickets produce a margin spread of 12-15%,” he said in a written statement. “This means that in years when draw games are big sellers, net proceeds will benefit.”

Fiscal year 2023 saw significant jackpots in the draw game, and the multi-state games, Powerball and Mega Millions, as well as AR LOTTO were tremendous sellers with AR LOTTO only being offered for slightly more than 9 months in fiscal year 2023, Hagler said.

In fiscal 2023, the lottery’s total revenues increased by about $28 million over fiscal 2022 to $608.2 million and the amount raised for college scholarships increased by about $15 million over fiscal 2022 to $14.7 million, the lottery reported Monday in its monthly report to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the Legislative Council’s lottery oversight committee, co-chaired by Sen. Ron Caldwell, R-Wynne, and Rep. Mindy McAlindon, R-Centerton.

Hagler said he believes one of the factors driving sales of lottery games in Arkansas is that consumers have a better understanding of the statutory mission of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, and the positive impact it has on educating Arkansas students, and a second driver that is responsible for sales is “the exciting and robust game portfolio that we offer.”

In fiscal 2023, the lottery’s draw game ticket revenues increased from $99.4 million in fiscal 2022 to $130.9 million, and the scratch-off ticket revenues dropped to $476.5 million from $480 million in fiscal 2022, according to the lottery’s report.

The lottery’s draw games include Power-ball, Mega Millions, Fast Play, Natural State Jackpot, Arkansas LOTTO, Lucky for Life, Cash 3 and Cash 4.



