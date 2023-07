Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded June 29 - July 5 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.

June 29

Zachariah Dane Drye, 42, and Alexis Lauren Stoner, 42, both of Bella Vista

Caleb Eugene Evans, 24, and Savannah Cristin Key, 26, both of Garfield

Kathryn Hope McQueen, 29, and Jessica Lynn Dudley, 40, both of Claremore, Okla.

Jeffrey Lyn Mullen, 55, and Melanie Louise Byers, 55, both of Sulphur Springs

Anthony Michael Spears Jr., 21, and Sienna Nicole Canada, 24, both of Rogers

Thomas Lee Teel, 25, and Claudia Elana Cichy, 26, both of Gentry

June 30

Aelon Aelon, 20, Rogers, and Shaynalynn Tina Bobo, 24, Bentonville

Gerardo Ernesto Alvarado Alvarado, 26, and Diana Serrano, 32, both of Rogers

Jason Yancey Ammons, 43, and Miriam Yolanda Cabrera, 34, both of Bentonville

Jack Wayne Berry, 56, and Helen Tubiera Andrade, 43, both of Siloam Springs

Brandon Michael Call, 39, and Mercedees Taylor, 33, both of Rogers

Jonathon James Fuller, 35, and Sophia Renae Huffman, 32, both of Siloam Springs

James Daniel Haegele Jr., 39, and Beth Marie Harrell, 32, both of Lafayette, La.

Ervin Jesus Herrera Morales, 52, and Yolanda Rossemary Lopez Galindo, 47, both of Centerton

Donnie Lee Homan, 78, Mount Pleasant, Texas, and Marcellyn Faye Cash, 80, Gentry

Francis Taylor Kitzler, 32, and Heather Rene Thompson, 39, both of Bentonville

Bradley Shawn McNerlin, 27, and Kendra Brooke Wilichowski, 27, both of Rogers

David Christopher McQueen, 22, Miami, Okla., and Emma Elizabeth Stein, 22, Garfield

Jason Keovesai Phonsyry, 17, Bella Vista, and Emma Elizabeth Martinez, 17, Bentonville

Robert Ray Reynolds, 52, El Reno, Okla., and Kelli Elizabeth Cunningham, 52, Oklahoma City

Sierra Brie Sargert, 26, and Ericka Allyson Horton, 26, both of Rogers

Wayne Martin Schoch Jr., 41, Bentonville, and Deanie Lavonne Sullivan, 43, Tontitown

Charles Randall Smith II, 34, and Makenzie Adele Arnold, 34, both of Rogers

Hunter Lee Woods, 34, and Lauren Elizabeth Harrison, 38, both of Bentonville

July 3

Giovanni Yasser Hakeem Alawdi, 20, Pea Ridge, and Avery Elizabeth Ritola, 20, Bentonville

Nicholas Anthony Anzalone, 29, and Shaian Mashay Jordan, 24, both of Gentry

Fred Ray Boggs III, 22, and Natasha Ashleigh Tuggle, 21, both of Garfield

Robert Leroy Breedlove, 42, and Julie Ann Teuber, 40, both of Bolingbrook, Ill.

David Andrew Bridges, 46, and Chloe Noel Rohrbacher, 32, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.

Darrell Allen Douglas, 41, and Yvonne Edith Rodriguez, 42, both of Joplin, Mo.

Ethan Mikal Gow, 25, and Morgan Nicole Coon, 24, both of Coweta, Okla.

Dominic Anthony Henry, 32, and Elyssa Patricia Brown, 29, both of Rogers

Mark Edward Higgins, 64, and Patricia Ferguson, 57, both of Bentonville

David Lee Marler, 51, and Sheri Kay Young, 51, both of Carl Junction, Mo.

Thomas Aaron Mays, 35, and Elizabeth Rebecca Ramsey, 36, both of Bentonville

Travis Dean Morris, 29, and Amanda Shawn McNally, 33, both of Carl Junction, Mo.

Jody Lee Sanders, 43, and Breanna Ray Fleming, 29, both of Rogers

Michael David Slone II, 29, and Elizabeth Ann Pitts, 29, both of Fayetteville

July 5

Abhishek Jacob, 30, and Anita Chinta, 29, both of Bentonville

Carlos A. Menjivar, 44, and Senayda Arely Rivera Maldinera, 43, both of Rogers

Bryan Roger Swartzlander, 46, and Shanon Nicole Reed, 43, both of Bella Vista

Nikki LeeAnn Trahan, 37, and Taylor Di'Anne Anderson, 27, both of Pea Ridge

Bennett Samuel Vasey, 22, and Chloe Pearl Stokes, 20, both of Siloam Springs