Court date delayed for Texarkana man charged with murder in Miller County

by LORI DUNN Texarkana Gazette | Today at 3:34 a.m.

TEXARKANA -- A man charged with first-degree murder in Miller County will have his court date continued to September because of his competency evaluation not having been completed.

The hearing is also being rescheduled due to a scheduling conflict with his attorney, according to court records.

Jamauri Martavious Davis, 19, of Texarkana was charged with first-degree murder Jan. 31 in the 2022 shooting death of Keeunta Gilliam, 19, according to Miller County Circuit Court records. Davis surrendered Dec. 13.

A pretrial has been rescheduled for Sept. 12, according to court records.

On April 27, the court entered an order for a continuance and suspended all further proceedings. However, the evaluation has not yet been scheduled or conducted, according to court records.

Davis and his counsel, Jordan B. Tinsley, requested a motion to continue because of the pending competency evaluation and a scheduling conflict for Tinsley.

Gilliam was shot to death Dec. 4.

