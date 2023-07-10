Former Hogs pole vaulter takes 2nd





Sandi Morris earned another trip to the World Track and Field Championships.

Morris, an NCAA champion pole vaulter at the University of Arkansas in 2015, finished second Sunday night at the USA Championships at Hayward Stadium in Eugene, Ore., when she cleared 15 feet, 1 1/2 inches.

Morris, 31, is going to the World Championships outdoors for the eighth time, including fifth time outdoors. She also competed at the World Championships indoors twice, as well as the 2016 Olympics, where she finished second to earn a silver medal. She won the World Championships title indoors in 2022 and has finished second outdoors three times.

Katie Moon, the 2020 Olympic gold medalist, won her second consecutive USA pole vault title by clearing 16-0 3/4.

Nastassja Campbell, a Washington junior who previously was an all-American at Arkansas, cleared 14-9 1/2 to finish sixth.

Shamier Little, a three-time NCAA champion at Texas A&M who trains in Fayetteville with Arkansas Coach Chris Johnson and is a volunteer coach for the Razorbacks, won the 400-meter hurdles in 53.34 seconds.

Little will compete at the World Championships for the fourth time. She finished second in 2015 and fourth last year.

Ryan Crouser, the world recorder-holder in the shot-put and a two-time Olympic gold medalist who starred at Texas but now trains in Fayetteville, won his seventh USA title with a throw of 75-0 on Sunday. He won at the World Championships last year.

Arkansas freshman Jaydon Hibbert won the triple jump at the Jamaican Championships in Kingston on Sunday with a leap of 58 feet, 1/4 inch on Sunday. Hibbert swept NCAA and SEC triple jump titles indoors and outdoors this year.

Wayne Pinnock and Carey McLeod, Arkansas seniors this season, went 1-2 in the long jump at the Jamaican Championships on Saturday.

Pinnock won with a mark of 27-3 3/4 and McLeod, who swept NCAA titles indoors and outdoors this year, was runner-up with a leap of 26-11.

Roje Stona, a senior for the Razorbacks, finished second in the discus with a throw of 216-11 on Saturday.

Also at the Jamaican Championships on Sunday, Arkansas junior Nickisha Pryce won the 400 meters in a personal-best 50.21 and junior Ackera Nugent took second in the 100-meter hurdles in 12.67 after winning the NCAA title.

In completion at the USA Championships late Saturday night, Arkansas senior Chris Bailey took seventh in the 400 final (45.25) and former Razorback Erich Sullins finished seventh in the hammer (237-2).

In the British Championships in Manchester, Arkansas junior Amber Anning took second in the 400 in a personal-best 51.65.



