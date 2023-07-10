DEAR HELOISE: My husband and I decided that we would visit the beautiful state of Alaska for our anniversary. We spent three weeks exploring the state and had a good time, except when we went to the beach areas. For miles and miles, so many beaches were littered with glass bottles, fishing nets, broken toys and every bit of plastic trash you can name. Most of it had washed up from the ocean onto the shores of this lovely state.

I found out that nearly all sea birds have been found to have plastic garbage in their stomachs, and because of that, they then feed it to their young. It causes many young birds to eventually die of starvation!

Why aren't we doing more to clean up our beaches? I've seen this same problem in other areas, including the Great Lakes and on both the Western and Eastern shore lines. The ocean is not a garbage bin!

-- Hannah & Joseph H.,

Kansas City, Mo.

DEAR HANNAH & JOSEPH: I'm as outraged as you over the trash that is tossed so carelessly into our waterways. The ocean should be protected and maintained to ensure the safety of the wildlife that lives there and to keep our beaches clean. Start by writing en masse to your congresspeople. You might be surprised by what a grassroots movement can do.

Furthermore, our government must work with other governments to form an agreement that they, too, will protect our oceans. They must ensure that transport ships don't overload their vessels so large containers do not fall from the ship in a storm. Cruise ships should be stopped from dumping garbage into the ocean. Heavy fines should be imposed on those who do not meet strict standards. This, and much more, needs to be done, and Congress needs to understand how important this matter is to the American public.

The oceans of this world belong to all of us, and we need to take care of our very fragile planet.

DEAR HELOISE: I hate it when I go to the grocery store and the vegetables have just been sprayed. If there are no paper towels handy, I usually get a plastic bag, put my hand in and pick up the item I want. Then I turn the bag inside out, keeping my hands and clothing dry.

-- Meg S.,

Heath, Ohio

