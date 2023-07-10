Here’s a slick little abs exercise to take with you on summer vacation





Every summer, our family makes time for a beach vacation. It's always on the Gulf Coast of Florida, and usually near Siesta Key or Anna Maria Island. Both are great destinations and offer unique physical activity opportunities using the natural landscape.

So this week, I'll share a few exercise tips for beach vacationers and introduce an exercise that fits perfectly into a low-key workout.

In our family, vacation days tend to be filled with activities. We are typically out the door by 9 a.m. to experience the local culture or enjoy a beach day. So, the early morning presents the best opportunity for me to sneak in a workout without affecting our overall schedule.

I like to wake up around 6 a.m. and make my way to some kind of waterfront. It's the coolest part of the day and sunrise off the water is something to look forward to. My workout isn't particularly rigorous — just something to get the heart rate up and the mind active.

I might start with a brisk walk or light jog for about 20 minutes and take in the scenery. I usually find myself experiencing gratitude for the moment, my family and my health. It's almost like meditating, as long as the intensity level remains low. After that period, I do a few body-weight exercises. Maybe some pushups, squats, lunges or planks.

The session ends with a 5-minute stretch for all the major muscle groups. By this time, my body temperature has increased, and I'm thinking about the day ahead. I make sure to spend extra time on my most inflexible areas — hamstrings, gluteals and hips.

Once back to the house, I'm completely refreshed and ready to enjoy the day. And since I'm on vacation, I might not even shower. Often, I can just roll right into swimming trunks after a healthy breakfast with the family. For me, this is the start to a perfect vacation day.

This week's exercise is ideal for a vacation workout, as it requires no equipment and can be done almost anywhere. The Lower Ab Slide is a great way to finish the workout session — right before stretching.





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/710master/]





1. Place a towel on a wood or tile floor — you need a slick surface. Note: Grass or sand can also work.

2. Get into the "up" phase of a pushup with your feet on the towel, but hands on the floor.

3. Tighten the abdominals and pull both feet toward your waist by sliding the towel.

4. Once your feet are underneath you, slowly return them to the starting position.

5. Continue this pattern for 12 repetitions, and do two sets.

This is a great finishing exercise, as the body should be warmed up and ready to go. The key is actively engaging the abdominal muscles to protect the lower back muscles. This will create an optimal contraction in the core while reducing spinal pressure. It feels great!

Director of business development and population health solutions for Quest Diagnostics, Matt Parrott began this column Jan. 6, 2003, at Little Rock. He loves to hear from readers. Write to him at:

vballtop@aol.com











