Ali Bongo, president of the African nation of Gabon, announced his candidacy for reelection, seeking to extending his family's 55-year-old rule.

Crystal Quaide, Democratic Minority Leader of the Missouri House, announced she was running for governor Sunday in a video that featured her on a roller derby track, playing off of her derby team experience while saying, "People say politics can be tough. I tell them, 'I can handle it.'"

Joseph Jorgenson, who was charged with second-degree murder in connection with a woman's dismembered body, was named a "person of interest" in a 33-year-old woman's death, St. Paul police Sgt. Mike Ernster said.

Warren Moore, spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department, said someone threw an object into a second-floor office of City Hall, breaking a window and causing a fire, which is being investigated as arson by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Casaundra Perez claimed on TikTok that her 13-year-old niece was trafficked and sexually assaulted by a Marine at Camp Pendleton, the California base where the teenage girl was found more than two weeks after she was reported missing.

Tate Rheaume, 20, is facing charges of grossly negligent operation and attempting to elude, after he led police on a high-speed chase and crashed his truck into two police cruisers, resulting in the death of a 19-year-old officer in Rutland, Vt., and additional charges are possible, state police said.

Stephen Sauer, 61, a former Catholic priest in Louisiana, was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual battery, nine counts of third-degree rape, 17 counts of video voyeurism and 16 misdemeanor charges of possessing drugs without prescriptions and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charles Schumer, Democratic senator of New York, called on the Food and Drug Administration to investigate PRIME, a beverage brand founded by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI, and said the drinks containing elevated levels of caffeine are "a serious health concern for the kids it so feverishly targets."

Donald Trump, the former Republican president accused of falsifying business records and mishandling classified documents, told an audience in Las Vegas that if it supports a federal plan to store the nation's nuclear waste in Yucca Mountain, "I suggest you vote for Ron DeSanctimonious."