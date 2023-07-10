Changing the world

We must change the world and not let the world change us. When I hear people say, well, we cannot do anything about it, that is because we do not try. With the same amount of words we use to complain about something, we can be doing something else instead. The greed in our country is out of control; it really needs to stop. Let us put others in our thoughts and help them instead.

You know, folks, there is no carriage behind a casket when we die or a zipper in the casket to carry our extra money. God is waiting for us, and he does not ask us to make an accounting of our finances but only of our charity to those who have been in need. Sometimes it is only a loaf of bread or some simple thing: a kind word, a smile, or a letter to a government official to encourage them to do the right thing, and a prayer in addition will always double the effect of what we are asking them to change.

When they beg for money for abortions or other things that are evil, explain to them that you will pray and that abortion is murder of a child in the process of being born and has every right to live as we did. Our mothers did not abort us, and so let us follow their good example.

We always had food in the past and all we needed from the good God; so we will now. In 1960 I had an ill husband, a child 2 years old, and a milk check for $5 every two weeks. I got a job for 42 cents an hour and made almost $25 a week. We had no food or heat to the house.

So folks, trust in God and help change the world by doing what you can. God bless.

DOROTHY EHLEBRACHT

Little Rock

It's best place to live

In response to the July 1 letter "Blessed to live here," I say Amen!

Growing up as an Air Force brat and later serving 31 years in the Army, I have had the opportunity to travel extensively. I love our state and can honestly say it is the best place I have ever lived.

DAVID ROSE

Hot Springs

Viewpoints displayed

The public library was a source of information, reading material, and a location free of politics and personal viewpoints. That source of freedom is now gone.

A trip to the library has become a very distasteful errand. It's amazing how a very small percentage of the population has overtaken what was a specific destination to showcase their viewpoint. I don't see the same consideration for other viewpoints.

My trip to the library should be one that is void of displays which showcase personal opinions and agendas. The targeting of children, in my opinion, is obscene.

I now consider the public library, supported by taxpayers, as an adult-only destination.

JUNE MATHENY

Little Rock

Appreciate Internet

Last Monday I read round two of Bradley Gitz's dictum to his technological incompetence. I've got to say that his profound deficiencies go a long way toward explaining his prehistoric views on a whole range of subjects. And as for his former students actually getting all their news from Facebook--I've got to wonder what and where he taught, Serious college kids today know better.

If he bothered to improve his understanding of how to navigate the Internet and its myriad channels, he'd appreciate that even minor technological smarts can expose an inquiring mind to a universe of useful information. Social media is, for the most part, pablum, but to completely ignore it is to say that no layperson ever had a good idea worth sharing. And how dumb is that?

It's also only a smidgen of what the Internet offers, for it accesses what is clearly the greatest library that mankind has ever compiled, and all accessible at the touch of a finger. But like a conventional brick-and-mortar library, one has to seek out the good and bypass the dreck. On the Internet it's just way easier, faster and potentially deeper. There are even multiple sources that will accurately disprove misinformation if something sounds fishy. (And other sources to rate those sources).

I would agree that the local newspaper is the best source for a balanced acquisition of news and information, if--and it's a huge if--you choose to ignore the Internet. I strongly suggest that Mr, Gitz do the the work, sharpen his Google finger, and maybe give his wife a break.

And by the way, there's nothing wrong with YouTube. You can learn how to do, create, improve, troubleshoot, or fix just about anything on that vast, well-organized video library. With a little effort, Mr. Gitz might just expand his dusty old horizons, and make for a nicer neighbor.

DANE BUXBAUM

Little Rock

An example being set

With the division in this country, this Fourth of July would have seemed a perfect time for presidential candidates to say or write something to try and reunite us. Donald Trump showed his intentions for such an endeavor with an early morning post on Truth Social which was signed off with an image of a flag which read: "F- - - Biden and f- - - you for voting for him."

Trump has displayed his despicable character hundreds of times, yet it seems about 40 percent of U.S. citizens still agree with and support him. This 40 percent blames the ills of this country on everything but the rhetoric of Trump.

Trump supporters should just ask themselves what kind of example this cretin named Trump is setting for their children, grandchildren, etc.

KENNETH WEBER

Hot Springs Village