Live@5 features Platinum Hitz Band

The July installment of Live@5 once again took advantage of the Kline Family Foundation Event Gallery in the Art Space on Main to host the Platinum Hitz Band on Friday night.

The six-piece group performed their repertoire of classic soul, blues, R&B and Southern soul standards for an enthusiastic audience of more than 60 music lovers at the site, part of the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas.

The air-conditioned indoor space encouraged fans to get up and move to the soulful sounds of saxophone, keyboard, drums and three vocalists.

The Platinum musicians varied slightly from their previous ASC performance in May. The lineup consisted of the usual artists, Nelson Kimble, Lucy Barron and Calvin Darrough, providing vocals, with Darnell Cann-Ward on saxophone, C. Brad on keyboard and J.P. Celestine on drums. Rick Compton’s usual guitar accompaniment was missing for the evening while Bucky Maynard added a new dimension sitting in with his alto sax.

“We just played the ‘I Love the Blues’ Summer Jam in North Shore Park last weekend on July 1,” Cann-Ward said during a mid-show break.

He pointed out it was an “all-white blues” event where everyone from bands to audience dressed in all white clothing.

“Now we’re playing different parties, 50th anniversaries and family reunions through August,” he said.

Asked about the new addition to the band and fellow sax player, Cann-Ward said this was Maynard’s second gig with the group.

“I played with them for the first time at Kay’s Place on Harding Street a couple weeks ago,” Maynard said. “I’ve played with Detroit Johnny Johnson and Bryan Austin Band. I’ve been playing ‘Picking & Grinning’ every other Friday at the Highway 15 Fire Department.” The second half of the program ran until 7 p.m. and included more high energy R&B and Southern soul songs belted out by vocalists Kimble, Barron and Darrough with their mix of range and tones. As usual, complimentary refreshments were provided by MK Distributors.

Numerous other activities are open to the public for several weeks at the Arts and Science Center’s facilities.

July 14 sees Comedic Relief in Art Works. Comedian May Gayden will host an improvisation event for comic artists and the general public ages 16 and up.

On July 15, Oil Painting Class for Beginners will be conducted by Brenda Lawrence from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The offering is recommended for ages 18 and older.

From 5:30-7 p.m. July 18 and July 20, artist in residence Dustyn Bork will present a screen printing with stencils class for all ages.

Details: asc701.org / events.



