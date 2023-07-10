Minor dies in Magnolia car crash

One minor died in a single-vehicle incident Sunday in Magnolia, according to a preliminary fatality report from Arkansas State Police.

The identity of the minor was not shared in the report.

Police noted the driver was traveling east on County Road 36 just before 12:30 a.m. when the driver lost control of the Ford F-150 and collided with a bridge.

The vehicle overturned several times before coming to rest in the yard of a residence, the report said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The weather was clear and the roads were dry, according to the report.