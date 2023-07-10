Mount Sequoyah scales back rezoning proposal to have coffee shop on Fayetteville campus





FAYETTEVILLE -- Mount Sequoyah is withdrawing its application to rezone the entire top of the hill and instead wants to rezone only one building where a coffee shop is planned.

The request to rezone the entire hill gained attention from neighbors who felt the plan was overkill to simply have a coffee shop on the property. The proposal appeared on the Planning Commission's April 24 agenda but was tabled so Mount Sequoyah could make revisions.

Mount Sequoyah, which operates as a nonprofit group with a governing board, has since withdrawn the application to rezone the entire hilltop. Now, the group only wants to rezone the Ozark building in the center of the campus so a proposed coffee shop can operate there.

Mount Sequoyah was founded in 1922 by the Methodist Episcopal Church, South Central Jurisdiction, as a summer retreat, spiritual center and faith-based training facility west of the Mississippi River. Fayetteville pledged 400 acres, $35,000 in seed money, connections to all city utilities and construction of a road to the hilltop to recruit the retreat and conference center to the location.

Today as an independent nonprofit group, it honors its history as a community gathering space, open for bookings, planning an event on the grounds or taking advantage of seasonal recreation programming.

Mount Sequoyah is having the Ozark building property surveyed to have a legal description of the land to provide to city planners for rezoning consideration. Emily Gentry, president and chief executive officer of the Mount Sequoyah group, said she isn't sure how long that work will take or how much it will cost. There is no date when the rezoning might appear before the Planning Commission. The group will submit a rezoning request to the city as soon as the survey work is finished, she said.

The group's board is leaning toward a neighborhood services general zone, Gentry said. Under city code, the zone allows single- through four-family homes, accessory dwellings, cluster homes that share a courtyard, general business, home occupations, sidewalk cafes and short-term rentals. Density is limited to no more than 18 residential units an acre. Building height is limited to three stories.

The original zoning proposal for the entire hill was divided into six areas. It included overnight and long-term housing, small outdoor concert areas, outdoor and indoor recreation, art studios, food services and entertainment venues. It also included hotels as a permitted use, and buildings could have been three to five stories tall, depending on the location.

In March, a public gathering was held at Mount Sequoyah to get feedback from neighbors about the original rezoning plan. Residents largely agreed the plan included too many elements, and that five-story buildings and hotels were incompatible land uses for the area. Mount Sequoyah staff decided to hold the agenda item that was coming to the Planning Commission and have further conversations with the city about the proposal.

Discussion of rezoning was initiated by a proposal from Stuart Walker, owner of Clubhaus Fitness, who wanted to open a coffee shop in the unused Ozark building. However, the entire top of the hill is under an institutional zoning. That type of zoning typically is reserved for churches, hospitals, schools and government buildings. Coffee shops aren't allowed under an institutional zoning.

The land is under an institutional zoning because it was owned by United Methodist Church. Ownership of the land was transferred to the nonprofit group free of cost in 2016. The church had owned the land since 1922.

NEIGHBORS REACT

Representatives of Mount Sequoyah initially talked about rezoning the entire hilltop so they wouldn't have to come back to the city every time a new commercial development was proposed, said Jessie Masters, the city's development review manager. The move would have opened a path for a variety of options with future development, she said.

City planners and Mount Sequoyah staff and board members recently scaled back the proposal, Masters said. The Ozark building property would need to be rezoned to operate a coffee shop, but the rest of the hill can operate as a cultural or recreational center under its current institutional zoning, she said.

Rezonings don't have to follow property boundaries, Masters said. As long as a rezoning proposal has an accurate legal description of the land in question, it can be rezoned, she said. Right now the entire hilltop is one 30-acre property.

Cecil North, who lives near Mount Sequoyah, said neighbors are glad the situation seems to be resolved without rezoning the entire property. More than 400 residents signed a petition opposing the original proposal, he said. Several reached out to city planners to express their feelings.

Some neighbors at the March public gathering said they would be fine with only having a coffee shop. Many expressed concern over a "blank slate" the proposal would have given the nonprofit group, or any future landowner for that matter, to develop large-scale buildings out of context with the surrounding neighborhood, which is mostly single-family homes.

Mount Sequoyah staff and board members also are working on an update to the hill's plan. It's an internal document guiding future development of the property. The most recent plan was done in 2018.

The 2018 plan has some outdated or infeasible ideas, such as moving offices to Sequoyah Hall or winterizing the pool, Gentry said. Sequoyah Hall serves as home to artist studios and winterizing the pool likely would be too costly, she said.

It's still too early to say when Mount Sequoyah will update the plan or what the process will look like, but board members and staff would like to get neighborhood input on it, Gentry said.

"I want it to be something that neighbors are in support of," she said. "We all want Mount Sequoyah to be in existence for the next 100 years, so that's what we're working off of."



