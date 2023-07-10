No charges will be filed following a brief investigation of the altercation involving pop star Britney Spears, San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama and a member of the player's security team, Las Vegas police said last week after determining she inadvertently "hit herself in the face." In its investigation, which is now over, police determined that the security guard did not willfully or unlawfully use force or violence against Spears. No arrests were made and no one was cited, the report said. In the report, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said surveillance footage of the event "showed Britney going to tap the Spurs player on the shoulder. When she touched the player [redacted] pushes her hand off of the player without looking which causes Britney's hand to hit herself in the face." Spears filed a police report after the incident outside the restaurant, alleging battery. On Friday, she wrote on Instagram, "Either way I'm still a huge fan of the NBA player ... it's not his fault." Spears' attorney in Los Angeles, Mathew Rosengart, did not immediately respond to telephone and email messages Friday about the police report.

Candace Cameron Bure is denying allegations of bigotry levied against her by transgender actress Miss Benny. The "Full House" alum, 47, told People that she did not try to have the 24-year-old "Glamorous" star removed from the Netflix spinoff, "Fuller House," contradicting the latter's version of events. "I never asked Miss Benny's character to be removed from 'Fuller House' and did not ask the writers, producers or studio executives to not have queer characters on the show," read Bure's statement, noting that the streamer revival "has always welcomed a wide range of characters." Bure went on to praise the "great" performance of Miss Benny, who came out as transgender last month. The younger actress played Casey, the franchise's first-ever gay character. "We didn't share any scenes together, so we didn't get a chance to talk much while filming," said Bure. "I wish Miss Benny only the best." Miss Benny took to TikTok last week to respond to a fan who asked whether Bure was "homophobic." "I got sat down by the writers and the studio to basically warn me how this person allegedly was trying to ... not have a queer character on the show," Miss Benny said, without explicitly naming Bure.