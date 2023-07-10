Nowhere to run

"Now I'm hiding in Honduras; I'm a desperate man.

Send lawyers, guns and money. The s- - - has hit the fan ..."

--Singer-songwriter Warren Zevon; "Lawyers, Guns,

and Money," 1978.

Donald Trump might have considerable difficulty hiding in Honduras, or any other foreign country (save Russia), these days. He won't admit it, but most people in his shoes likely would be desperate by now. However, there's no evidence he's ever simultaneously appealed for lawyers, guns, and money. Yet.

He's utilized attorneys all his adult life, though; lately more than ever. ("Adult" in this context refers to chronological age, not behavior.) And many of his true believers apparently inferred a call to bear arms when answering his summons to overthrow the U.S. government on Jan. 6, 2021, based on numerous weapons--including firearms--brandished that day.

Ah, but money ... well, that's another ballgame. There never has been, nor will there ever be, too much money for Donald J. Trump. And there's always some new "crisis" to kick his fleecing machine into overdrive, herding his sheep to obediently line up for an umpteenth shearing. It's almost as if he repeatedly jumps into hot water just to solicit donations for more aloe vera and bandages.

Actually, he hasn't really changed his act, which relies heavily on playing fast and loose with both the truth and the law. What's new is that, for the first time in his privileged lifetime, he's found prosecutors and jurors who are holding him accountable for his deeds instead of looking the other way. No doubt, adjusting to such a drastic turnabout is challenging.

Over the years, he's likely raised billions of dollars, either through soliciting investors for countless dubious business ventures, or seeking contributions for his political campaigns and litigation expenses resulting from him suing or being sued over disputes associated with those activities.

Shortly after becoming president, he had to close his infamous Trump "University" after lawsuits citing unfulfilled promises to students naïve enough to seek degrees from an institution that had no accreditation; agreeing to a $25 million settlement. Likewise, he was forced to shutter the Trump "Charitable" Foundation after a court ruled he diverted donations for personal use. That cost him another $2 million fine, plus having to divide among eight legitimate charities any money left in the foundation treasury that he hadn't siphoned off.

Then there's the 2022 New York trial where the Trump Organization and its former chief financial officer were found guilty of criminal tax fraud, resulting in a $1.6 million fine for the corporation and five months in jail for the CFO. It was followed several months later by the verdict in the E. Jean Carroll civil suit, with a Manhattan jury finding him liable for sexual abuse and defamation, imposing a $5 million judgment.

Still pending is his 34-count criminal indictment returned by a Manhattan grand jury on charges of falsifying business records to conceal hush-money payoffs to a porn star paramour, plus a civil case brought by the Empire State's attorney general accusing Trump and several family members of knowingly filing misleading financial statements in an effort to artificially inflate the net worth of his businesses, defrauding banks and other investors in the process.

Most recently (unless prosecutors in Georgia or Washington, D.C., have filed charges since this was written) is his 37-count indictment by a Florida grand jury involving improper possession of classified documents. Less than an hour after news of that indictment leaked, Trump was on TV and social media pleading for more cash to fight the "persecution." Naturally.

And these are just recent examples of his self-inflicted troubles. For years the legal landscape has been littered with Trump suits and counter-suits for a wide range of issues, from corporate fraud allegations and contract disputes to small vendors claiming he owes them money for goods and services provided.

Numerous former attorneys have alleged Trump refused to pay them for legal work; most notably, Rudy Giuliani's complaint that Trump stiffed him for $20,000 a day for all those charades trying to block certification of the 2020 election; efforts confined to court proceedings, that is, unrelated to the Capitol riot. Given the results obtained by Giuliani, Trump doubtless believes his former chief counsel received exactly what he earned.

Some of Trump's money can be accounted for, but considerable sums apparently didn't go to the university or the charity, or everyday folks like caterers, electricians, plumbers, carpenters, etc., or to pay even a fraction of his legal bills. So, what happened to it?

"Follow the money," Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein's source nicknamed "Deep Throat" famously advised in their Watergate book, "All the President's Men." But with Trump, that's like being trapped in a perpetual three-card monte game. If there's ever a Grifters' Hall of Fame, he'll have an entire wing to himself--if not sole membership.

Anybody notice a hooded figure burying bank deposit bags inside the Mar-a-Lago compound on moonless nights lately?

Doug Szenher lives in Little Rock.