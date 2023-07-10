SOCCER

U.S. women win tuneup

Rising star Trinity Rodman scored for U.S. in the 76th minute and again in the 88th, and the Americans finally capitalized on their many offensive chances to beat Wales 2-0 on Sunday in San Jose, Calif., in a final tuneup for the Women's World Cup. First, Rodman broke up a scoreless tie when she one-touched a pass from Sophia Smith then later emphatically delivered again to provide a glimpse of Americans' youth movement headed Down Under this month. Smith corralled a pretty ball from Lynn Williams -- who subbed in during the 64th minute -- sent from the center circle and raced past her defender on the left side to find a charging Rodman for the initial goal. Rodman, the highly touted 21-year-old forward, set up her own shot the next time. She entered for Alex Morgan to begin the second half.

Zambia coach investigated

The coach of the Zambia team preparing to make its debut at the Women's World Cup has been accused of sexual misconduct and the case was referred to world body FIFA last year for investigation, according to a report in The Guardian newspaper. Bruce Mwape was accused of coercing players into having sex with him if they wanted to keep their place on the team, according to the report published by the British newspaper on Saturday. Zambia soccer association president Andrew Kamanga confirmed in a message to The Associated Press on Sunday that allegations of sexual misconduct were referred to FIFA and Zambian police last year and said it was "an old story." Kamanga didn't name any of the people facing allegations of wrongdoing.

Aaronson on loan to Berlin

United States midfielder Brenden Aaronson will play in Germany's top flight next season after joining Union Berlin on loan from Leeds on Sunday. Aaronson has agreed a season-long deal after Leeds was relegated from the Premier League last term. The 22-year-old Aaronson made 36 Premier League appearances for Leeds last season after joining from Red Bull Salzburg for a fee close to $32 million in the summer of 2022. He joins Union Berlin after it qualified for the Champions League for the first time.

MOTOR SPORTS

Six in a row for Verstappen

Max Verstappen recovered from a slow start to win the British Grand Prix on Sunday for his sixth Formula One win in a row as Lando Norris held off fellow British driver Lewis Hamilton in a thrilling battle for second. Starting on pole position, Verstappen was overtaken off the line by McLaren's Norris in what he later admitted was a "terrible" start but swept back into the lead on lap five and held on until the end. Red Bull has won all 10 races this year, 11 in a row including the final race of 2022, matching the record of McLaren with 11 consecutive wins in 1988. Norris had been expected to drop back after qualifying a surprise second on the grid, but instead remained Verstappen's closest challenger throughout the race. After a safety-car restart, he fought wheel-to-wheel with seven-time champion Hamilton who had what were in theory faster tires, but held on to second for his and McLaren's best result since 2021.

GOLF

Straka rolls at Classic

Sepp Straka won the John Deere Classic on Sunday with a final-round 9-under 62 that could have been much better, making double bogey on the final hole but taking the title by two shots when Brendon Todd and Alex Smalley were unable to catch him. The 30-year-old Austrian who played in college at Georgia won for the second time on the PGA Tour, moved to No. 27 in the world and increased his chances of representing Europe in the Ryder Cup this fall in Rome. He shot 73 on Thursday but followed with rounds of 63, 65 and 62. Straka, who teed off an hour ahead of the final group, started birdie-eagle and made four more birdies on the front nine to turn in 7-under 28 at TPC Deere Run, then ran off four birdies in a row on the back nine to reach 11 under for the day and 23 under for the tournament. Former University of Arkansas golfer Andrew Landry finished with a 71 to complete his tournament at 6-under 278.

Smith holds on at LIV

British Open champion Cameron Smith held on to win his first golf tournament of the year on Sunday, closing with a 3-under 68 to win LIV Golf-London by one shot over Patrick Reed and Marc Leishman. The victory came less than two weeks before Smith defends his British Open title at Royal Liverpool. It was his first win since the LIV Golf-Chicago event last September.

PGA board member resigns

Former AT&T Chairman Randall Stephenson resigned from the PGA Tour's policy board over concerns about the tour's proposed partnership with Saudi Arabia's national wealth fund, The Washington Post reported Sunday. The PGA Tour confirmed the resignation in a memo to its members, referring to Stephenson's "exemplary service" for more than 12 years. Stephenson retired as chairman and CEO of AT&T in June 2020. The Post said it obtained a copy of his letter that was dated Saturday and said the tour's framework agreement with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund "is not one that I can objectively evaluate or in good conscience support, particularly in light of the U.S. intelligence report concerning Jamal Khashoggi in 2018."

BASEBALL

Yankees fire hitting coach

Hitting coach Dillon Lawson was fired by the New York Yankees after Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Chicago Cubs, a rare midseason change by a franchise that has prized stability since Hal Steinbrenner took over from his father as controlling owner. New York's .231 batting average is 28th among the 30 major league teams, ahead of only Detroit and Oakland. The Yankees are batting a major league-worst .218 in 31 games since Aaron Judge tore a ligament in his right big toe on June 3, going 14-17 and entering the All-Star break in fourth place of the AL East 49-42. New York is fifth in the majors with 129 home runs, but 18th in runs and its .300 on-base percentage is tied with Detroit for 26th in the majors.

Phils' reliever heads to IL

The Philadelphia Phillies placed left-handed reliever Jose Alvarado on the 15-day injured list on Sunday because of left elbow inflammation. The 28-year-old Alvarado has appeared in 26 games and last pitched in a one-inning scoreless outing against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday. Although All-Star Craig Kimbrel has assumed the closer's role, Alvarado maintains a vital role for the Phillies in high-leverage spots. He has a 1.38 ERA.