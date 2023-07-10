100 years ago

July 10, 1923

Only nine out of the 48 states have a greater mileage of definitely designated roads that will comprise the federal aid system of highways than has Arkansas, according to a statement issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture today. While the Arkansas figures are given as an estimate because the system has not yet been approved, there are 13 other states out of the 34 in a similar situation. Of course, none has been denied further federal aid or is confronted with the difficulties in the way of having their highway systems approved that is faced by Arkansas.

50 years ago

July 10, 1973

Joe Newton Kagebien of DeWitt, whose death sentence at the age of 15 received international attention, won a new trial Monday from the Arkansas Supreme Court because of errors in his 1971 trial. The Supreme Court, in a unanimous opinion written by Special Justice John C. Deacon of Jonesboro, mentioned six errors during the trial that were prejudicial to Kagebien. The opinion did not discuss other allegations of errors by Kagebien's appeal attorney, William Allen of Little Rock, because it said they were not likely to occur at the new trial. Kagebien, now 17, was convicted of first-degree murder in the slaying of Jimmy Wayne Wampler, 27, a Cross County farmer on November 7, 1970. He was sentenced to die in the electric chair.

25 years ago

July 10, 1998

WASHINGTON -- Little Rock Central High School should be named a National Historic Site to help preserve the building and interpret the story of school desegregation in America, Arkansas officials told a Senate panel Thursday. Sen. Dale Bumpers, D-Ark., recently introduced legislation to add the designation to Central's other honors -- it is a National Landmark and has a place on the National Register of Historic Places. Thursday, Rett Tucker of Little Rock, president of Central High Museum Inc., and Ernest Green, one of nine black students who sought to attend the school during the desegregation crisis in September 1957, joined Bumpers to back the new designation. As a National Historic Site, Central would gain funding and technical assistance from the National Park Service to improve and maintain the Central High Visitor Center established across the street from the school during last fall's 40th anniversary of the crisis. The park service would also help to create a sculpture garden and parking areas for visitors.

10 years ago

July 10, 2013

Col. Patrick Rhatigan of New York accepted control of the world's largest fleet of C-130 aircraft Tuesday at the Little Rock Air Force Base in a change-of-command ceremony. He replaced 19th Airlift Wing commander Col. Brian "Smokey" Robinson, who has been promoted to brigadier general and will transfer to Scott Air Force Base in Illinois to become the vice commander of the Air Mobility Command's 618th Air and Space Operations Center. Robinson had been commander at the base in Jacksonville for 18 months. Inside a maintenance hangar Tuesday morning, more than 200 civilians and airmen watched as the 19th Airlift Wing's guidon -- a flag with colored streamers that detail the unit's past campaigns -- was transferred from Robinson to Rhatigan, who gave the flag a stiff shake and then took a military stance before the applauding crowd.