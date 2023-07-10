OTHERS SAY: Land grab

Nevada is one of the largest states in the country in terms of area. But it's a much different story if you subtract land owned by the federal government. Washington, D.C., controls more than 56 million of Nevada's 70.3 million acres. That's more than 80 percent of the state.

Nevadans for decades have lived with this vast federal presence. Most residents understand the importance of the Nevada Test and Training Range. Millions enjoy the beauty of places such as Lake Mead and Great Basin National Park. But millions of other acres are also under the domain of the Bureau of Land Management, the dominant landlord. It's why the Las Vegas Valley is surrounded by desert and is running out of developable land.

Now, BLM wants to lock away more land. It's proposed a new rule that would allow groups to rent land for "conservation." While the rule would honor existing leases for things such as timber harvesting or oil drilling, it would prohibit other uses on land marked for "conservation." It's easy to imagine the Biden administration renting millions of acres to prevent uses environmentalists oppose. That could even include solar plants.

This is a land grab, pure and simple. It would empower federal bureaucrats at the expense of residents and governments. The goal should be to transfer non-environmentally sensitive lands--particularly in the state's urban areas--into private hands. The Biden administration's proposed rule would make that more difficult.