Out of the dirt, into the winner’s circle: 1965 Chevy C-10 pickup takes home two awards at Lincoln show

LINCOLN -- As a 1-year-old, Hunter Sullivan never knew a 1965 Chevy C-10 short box step-side pickup that would become his "project vehicle" would be parked, waiting for him to pluck it out of Texas' red dirt.

As he grew up, Sullivan learn mechanics from his dad, Luke. He become a father himself before acquiring a 1965 Chevy C-10 short box step-side pickup that fascinates his 6-year-old son, Gideon.

"I was raised in Lincoln. I've been around here most of my life," Luke Sullivan said during the 2023 Chicken Rod Nationals car show held at Lincoln Square on July 1.

Luke Sullivan passed his love for automobiles on down to his son.

Hunter Sullivan's sister settled near Midland, Texas, a 615-mile drive from Lincoln, almost straight southwest. Her neighbor owned the 1965 Chevy C-10 pickup, which set still for so long it started to sink into the topsoil.

According to the Texas Almanac, surface drainage is moderate to rapid in Texas' rolling plains while brush control, wind erosion, low fertility and lack of soil moisture pose major soil-management problems across the area.

Some scientists dubbed the area "Red Plains" due to the outcrops of red beds, geologic materials and associated reddish soils coloring the landscape.

The white wall pickup tires, common in the 1960s, sank at least 6 inches into the Texas topsoil, which may have a limestone sublayer in places.

When Hunter Sullivan began the journey to reclaim the pickup, rats or mice had devoured a portion of the bench seat, stripping it down to the wire frame where the driver sits. Remnants of the seat covered the floor.

The windshield was cracked, the driver's side mirror was missing and the front bumper absorbed enough dust it looked like part of the Texas landscape.

Undaunted the Sullivans took on the restoration project.

"We found it in Texas and pulled it out of the red dirt," Hunter Sullivan said. "It was buried about 6 inches. It's been sitting basically my whole lifetime. I was born in 1992."

Rust affected the latches, but the Sullivans didn't let that deter them.

"It took a minute to get that hood open," Luke Sullivan said.

Salt spots are a concern in some areas in Texas' plains. Fittingly, Hunter Sullivan received an award for "Most Rust" during the 2023 Chicken Rod Nationals.

Hunter changed the oil, replaced the spark plug wires and brought the 1965 Chevy C-10 to Lincoln's 12th annual Chicken Rod Nationals, still without a driver's side mirror and with the front bumper still bearing the color of a Texas landscape.

He didn't have to have everything picture perfect. He just had to get on the road to win the "Best Unrestored" award at the 12th annual show sponsored by Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce.