Remixes and wax figures

It shouldn't surprise that when we took the exit off U.S. 167 at Calion (near El Dorado) that in the five or so mile drive to Four R Marketing, we saw five pump jacks producing some of the last barrels of oil the fabled Smackover formation has to offer. It's also fitting that the curvy drive through neighborhoods and hollows is nestled in the south Arkansas backwoods criss-crossing the Ouachita River.

According to Arkansas Business, Arkansas' 68th-largest privately held company is indeed in the Arkansas backwoods, but the company itself is anything but backwoods.

Four R Marketing was started by Amy and Roger Wilson in 2006. It showed up at No. 72 on the Arkansas Business Top 75 list last year with $110 million in revenue. This year, it jumped to No. 68 with $147.34 million in revenue and 55 employees.

It is much more than a marketing company. In fact, it would be difficult to explain everything it does, but we can tell you that the operation includes trucking, storage, distribution and laboratory testing for "product purity."

We caught up with the team, which includes CFO Mary Beth Fain and Operations Manager Jerry Lawson, recently under the watchful eyes of about 10 antlered animals, a wood duck, at least one turkey, and probably some other mounted game that slip our memory in President Roger Wilson's office.

Hospitable, smart, good-natured and friendly are all ways to describe the Wilsons and their people. They are Arkansan through and through. And even grew up in the neighborhood.

Four R started as a used transformer oil refinery. Transformer oil is used to lubricate electrical transformers like the ones that support electricity distribution from Entergy and other utilities when they're not getting blown out by lightning. Like any other engine lubricant, it is critical to being a, um, well-oiled machine.

And like all engine oil, when its useful life has run its course, it comes out as a dark liquid. Four R cleans it and gives it new life by removing PCBs and other impurities. It's then resold, good as new.

Another product line is wax, like that used in candles and corrugated boxes. This is new to Four R and the learning curve was steep, but they don't seem the types to shy away from new things. And considering that wax makes up about 20 percent of their revenue, they've apparently learned the business well.

Their technological know-how is impressive, but arguably more impressive is their vision to see a void and fill it with what we would call a "make it happen" attitude. Four R sources about 85 percent of the material they process from outside of Arkansas. Their markets are as far away as West Africa and South America and as close as right down the street.

Like many people who have an oil industry background, Four R understands that oil is not just about gasoline, diesel and jet fuel. In fact, as Jerry Lawson reminded us, "only half a gallon" of a 42-gallon barrel of oil turns into fuel. The rest turns into any number of things we all use on an everyday basis, which includes smartphones, tires, asphalt, computers, paint, wax, Vaseline and thousands of other products.

Like native Americans who used every single part of a buffalo for some purpose, the oil industry is far more efficient and complete in its use of by-products and waste products than most people know, and it's something everyone needs to understand as we continue the debate over the role of oil in our everyday lives.

We would also do well to understand that, with global markets and material sourcing, Four R Marketing could be located just about anywhere they choose. Their choice is Arkansas where life is easy, hunting is good, and people are friendly.