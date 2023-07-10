Sanders reappoints Marshall commissioner of Arkansas State Bank Department

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has reappointed Susannah Marshall as commissioner of the Arkansas State Bank Department, officials with the Arkansas Department of Commerce announced in a news release.

Marshall, who was first appointed by then-Gov. Asa Hutchinson in 2020, is the 22nd commissioner of the Arkansas State Bank Department.

“Susannah has been an exemplary leader for the Arkansas State Bank Department,” Secretary of Commerce Hugh McDonald said in the news release. “Her institutional experience and knowledge ensure that the State Bank Department has a capable leader in service to our state’s banking industry.”

Marshall served as commercial bank examiner for the department from 1995 to 2003. She became a financial analyst in 2005 and was promoted to financial analyst supervisor before being named deputy bank commissioner in 2007.

“I am honored that Governor Sanders and Secretary McDonald have given me the opportunity to continue to serve as the Commissioner of the Arkansas State Bank Department,” Marshall said in the statement. “As Commissioner, I have worked to help our state’s banking industry grow, and I aim to increase these efforts as we build stronger regulatory partnerships that will enable Arkansas banks to be national leaders in banking and finance.”

The Arkansas State Bank Department is responsible for regulating commercial banks with main offices in Arkansas. As of March 31, 2023, the agency supervised 73 state-chartered commercial banks with total assets of more than $153 billion.

The state agency is also charged with supervising the bank holding companies of Arkansas state-chartered banks, state-chartered trust companies, regional and county industrial development corporations, industrial loan institutions and capital development companies, according to the department's website.



