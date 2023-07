Fayetteville Public Schools Superintendent John Mulford fields questions from Northwest-Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter Al Gaspeny, Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at the Fayetteville school administration building in Fayetteville. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)



FAYETTEVILLE -- Growing up with a minister father, John Mulford learned about service to others. "That's Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Service to others, education natural fit for Mulford

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content