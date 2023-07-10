Service to others, education natural fit for new Fayetteville superintendent

FAYETTEVILLE -- Growing up with a minister father, John Mulford learned about service to others.

"That's what encompassed our day-to-day," Mulford said. "I knew growing up that I was passionate about serving people in some capacity. I always loved school, and that's what kind of led me into education. Growing up in the church, I was highly involved in serving, like Sunday school, children's church ministries. I found that I really enjoyed that teaching component, and so that's what kind of led me down the path of education."

After a career in Missouri schools, Mulford succeeds John L. Colbert as the Fayetteville School District superintendent.

"My philosophy is simply that every individual has unique talents and abilities," Mulford said. "As educators, it's our job to help them discover those talents and abilities and develop them. At the end of the day, we've got to take care of kids. That'll be our guiding focus."

Mulford, the 14th superintendent in the school district's 152-year history, officially started July 1 and said he's getting to know the staff, making site visits and preparing for the school year, which begins Aug. 14.

A new middle school named for Colbert opens this fall. Colbert retired in June after a 47-year career.

"I want to honor Dr. Colbert and his legacy by doing the best I can do and continuing to move the district forward," Mulford said. "I learned early in my time to never try to be something I'm not, never try to be another person. I can't replace Dr. Colbert. Nobody can replace Dr. Colbert. But what I can do is make him and this community proud by the way I continue to lead."

It's Mulford's 26th year in education, and he's been a teacher and administrator in public and private schools.

"When I think of my hopes and dreams for Fayetteville, I want us to be the district of choice in Northwest Arkansas," Mulford said. "I want us to be a leader in the state of Arkansas when it comes to academic performance and innovation."

Mulford, 47, comes to Fayetteville from Springfield, Mo., where he was deputy superintendent of public schools.

Cara Stassel, executive director of business services for the Springfield district, worked with Mulford for two years and said he leads with grace and compassion and brings expertise on the academic and operational sides.

"He's definitely a servant-leader," Stassel said.

Stassel recalled how they tackled the issue of eliminating annualized pay, which basically projects a salary for some hourly employees so they receive a check each month, even in the summer, when many hourly school employees are off, she said. Now, those workers in the Springfield district are paid for the hours they put in each shift, like any other business, Stassel said, noting she's not heard any "major complaints" about the new system.

Mulford said he learned from that experience.

"The communication could have been better than it was," Mulford said, taking responsibility. "You can't ever underestimate the importance of communication. And you can never communicate enough."

Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Grenita Lathan pointed to Mulford's skill at building relationships with collective bargaining units in the Springfield schools, including in the transportation sector. Mulford's ability in that area led to better starting wages amid workforce shortages, improved recruitment and increased operational efficiency throughout the district, Lathan said in an email.

"Dr. Mulford has been a tremendous asset to Springfield Public Schools and to our community," Lathan said. "I was pleased to have an opportunity to select John as the deputy superintendent of operations, and we arrived in Springfield at the same time. I have appreciated his steadfast support, professionalism and genuine kindness. We wish him the very best as he embraces this new opportunity with Fayetteville Public Schools."

Luke Boyer, now the superintendent of the Carthage (Mo.) School District, worked with Mulford at West Plains, Mo. Boyer said Mulford truly cares about overall student success in and out of the classroom.

"I think it's pretty easy for administrators to say they care about students," Boyer said. "But putting that into real practice is something completely different. John probably put that in practice better than any educator that I've ever worked with."

Boyer added Mulford won't "get caught in the political weeds and some of the issues that tend to distract a school district from providing a quality education."

Mulford has a three-year contract in Fayetteville at $275,000 a year.

"Dr. Mulford has handled this transition with great professionalism," Fayetteville School Board President Nika Waitsman said in an email. "He is stepping into this role following the inspiring career of a respected and adored member of our community. It is clear that he will have a different style and approach to leadership than Dr. Colbert, but he also shares a similar set of priorities.

"Dr. Mulford is determined to keep kids at the center of our decision-making, and he is making that clear from the start. He is going to be a nice fit for our district in that way, but he is also a very innovative educator who I believe will lead our district in some exciting new directions. He is doing that very thoughtfully and inclusively which is critical."

The Fayetteville district's superintendent search started with a planning session in September. The board chose Mulford in a unanimous vote during a special meeting March 8.

Mulford arrives at a pivotal time in Arkansas after the passage of Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' state education overhaul, the LEARNS Act. Many questions about LEARNS and its effects on school districts remain unanswered.

"At the end of the day, I see it as a challenge that Fayetteville Public Schools is going to meet head-on," Mulford said. "We've been given, essentially, the plan that all districts are going to have to follow, and what you're going to see is Fayetteville Public Schools is going to rise to that challenge."

Fayetteville's enrollment as of last fall was 10,426. The district's preliminary budget for this school year showed expenditures projected at $128 million.