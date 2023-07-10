Speaking of oil …

The papers say this past week the world set records for heat. Apparently, the way global weather-watchers measure it, several days were the hottest on record. And boy, do we know it, living in Arkansas in July.

It's hard to deny climate change, so we don't. It's even harder to deny that mankind is to blame, so we don't do that, either.

But not all countries are alike in this.

The United States is trending down in its "contribution" to greenhouse gases. The U.S. is still a leader in production of these gases, but despite all the promises made and accords joined around the globe, Americans seem to be taking this more seriously than you'd imagine if you just read the headlines.

While other countries are cranking out the carbon to beat the band, the EPA reports that "greenhouse gas emissions" in the United States increased by 6 percent in 2021 compared to the previous year. But with a huge caveat: "This increase in fossil fuel consumption emissions was due primarily to economic activity rebounding after the height of the covid-19 pandemic."

"Greenhouse gas emissions in 2021 (after accounting for sequestration from the land sector) were 17 percent below 2005 levels."

Should we do more? Of course. Will we do more? Certainly. We are especially glad to see that more and more renewable energy sources are said to be fueling our AC this summer. And you can bet in another 10 years, batteries will be better than today.

Then we look at Red China and India. And wonder if all this effort in the Western World will ever make a difference.