Tampa cools down Atlanta, snaps 7-game skid

by The Associated Press | Today at 2:26 a.m.
Tampa Bay Rays' Isaac Paredes (17) celebrates his two-run home run with Jonathan Aranda in front of Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Isaac Paredes and Yandy Diaz homered as the Tampa Bay Rays snapped a season-high, seven-game skid with a 10-4 win over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday in a matchup of teams with the best records in baseball.

Zach Eflin (10-4) gave up two runs and four hits over five innings in a 77-pitch outing as Tampa Bay avoided the three-game series sweep. The 29-year-old righty is 9-1 in 10 starts at home.

"It's a day we kind of needed a win," Eflin said. "Get right back on track. Take that momentum into the break."

Travis d'Arnaud homered for the MLB-best Braves, who are 20-3 since June 14 and head into the All-Star break at 60-29. Atlanta has homered in 26 consecutive games, the longest streak in modern-era franchise history.

Atlanta All-Star Bryce Elder (7-2) allowed 7 runs, 6 hits and 4 walks in 3 1/3 innings, his shortest outing this season. The right-hander, who had his ERA jump from 2.45 to 2.97, went 3-0 over his previous four starts, giving up five runs in 25 2/3 innings.

"Things just weren't happening good for him," Braves Manager Brian Snitker said. "Just one of them days. His stuff was a little flat. Had a hard time making pitches. It's going to happen."

Diaz chased Elder with a two-run home run, his first in 35 games, during a three-run fourth inning that gave the Rays a 7-2 lead. He also had a two-run double in the eighth.

Jonathan Aranda had a two-run double and Paredes hit a two-run drive in the first.

Tampa Bay was limited to one run in four of its previous five games.

CARDINALS 4, WHITE SOX 3 (10) Paul DeJong had an RBI double in the 10th inning to give St. Louis a win over Chicago.

CUBS 7, YANKEES 4 Yan Gomes hit a tying pinch-hit two-run single in the seventh inning following a fielding error by second baseman Gleyber Torres, and Seiya Suzuki homered and hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the eighth in Chicago's win over New York.

NATIONALS 7, RANGERS 2 Joey Meneses homered for the third consecutive day, Patrick Corbin (6-10) earned his first home victory since May 20, and Washington sent AL West-leading Texas to its eighth loss in 11 games.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BREWERS 1, REDS 0 Wade Miley (6-2) pitched six strong innings and Milwaukee made a first-inning run stand up in a win over Cincinnati.

GIANTS 1, ROCKIES 0 Logan Webb (8-7) overcame a shaky start for a 10-strikeout, complete-game victory and San Francisco made J.D. Davis' home run in the fourth inning stand up in a win over Colorado as Rockies starter Kyle Freeland (4-10) left the game with an apparent right shoulder injury.

MARLINS 7, PHILLIES 3 Bryan De La Cruz had a home run among his four hits as Miami took the three-game series from Philadelphia.

PADRES 6, METS 2 Manny Machado homered twice off Max Scherzer and drove in five runs for San Diego, which got six strong innings from Joe Musgrove (8-2) to beat New York and take two of three in a series between high-priced, yet underwhelming, teams.

PIRATES 4, DIAMONDBACKS 2 Ji Man Choi hit a two-run home run, seven pitchers combined on a four-hitter and Pittsburgh ended a four-game losing streak with a win over Arizona.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 4, TIGERS 3 (10) Nathan Lukes' RBI double in the 10th inning gave Toronto a comeback win over Detroit.

MARINERS 3, ASTROS 1 Jarred Kelenic hit a two-run double to back up a strong start by Logan Gilbert, lifting Seattle past Houston.

ORIOLES 15, TWINS 2 Anthony Santander hit two of Baltimore's six home runs and the Orioles completed a series sweep of Minnesota.

RED SOX 4, ATHLETICS 3 Masataka Yoshida scored the tying run with good baserunning and hit a go-ahead home run two innings later as Boston rallied to defeat Oakland.

ROYALS 4, GUARDIANS 1 Ryan Yarbrough (2-4) won his first game back after being hit in the face by a line drive two months ago and Kansas City snapped a six-game losing streak by beating Cleveland.

