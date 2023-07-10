TEXAS LEAGUE: Naturals, Travelers game suspended, will be made up Sept. 12

SPRINGDALE -- The game between the Northwest Arkansas Naturals and Arkansas Travelers was suspended Sunday in the bottom of the fourth inning due to wet grounds and unplayable outfield conditions at Arvest Ballpark.

The game was delayed right after the Naturals got out of the top of the fourth inning with a 4-3 lead at 2:11 p.m.

After heavy rain, the tarp was removed from the field around 3:30 p.m. with the intention of resuming the game at 4 p.m.

However, coaches, umpires and team officials met in the outfield after the tarp was removed and determined the conditions were unplayable.

The game will resume at 5:15 p.m. Sept. 12 with the start of the bottom of the fourth inning and the Naturals leading 4-3.

The regularly scheduled game for Sept. 12 will be a seven-inning game that will start following the conclusion of the suspended game.

All tickets from Sunday's game are eligible to be exchanged in person at the Arvest Ballpark box office for a ticket of equal or lesser value to any future regular season home game. All tickets for Sept. 12 are good for the suspended and regular season game.

Both teams now head into the All-Star break. The Naturals will play at San Antonio on Friday, while the Travelers will host Corpus Christi.

The 3 1/2 innings played Sunday saw plenty of offense from both teams.

The Travelers (7-4, 52-28) scored three runs in the top of the second to take a 3-0 lead.

Robbie Tenerowicz opened the inning with a single and scored on Josh Morgan's RBI triple to right-center field.

Riley Unroe drove in Tenerowicz with a single up the middle. After Jake Anchia was hit by a pitch, Leo Rivas ripped an RBI single to right field to score Unroe.

The Naturals (4-7, 33-47) answered with four runs in the bottom half of the inning.

Luka Tresh and Jake Means singled ahead of Dillan Shrum, who crushed a three-run home run to right-center field to tie the game.

Parker Bates and Tyler Tolbert hit back-to-back singles and Peyton Wilson's RBI double down the third base line gave the Naturals a 4-3 lead.

The Naturals got out of a bases-loaded, zero-out jam in the third.

Reliever Brett de Geus induced Josh Morgan to hit into a comebacker to the mound, which resulted in a double play. de Geus then got Unroe to ground out to first to end the threat.