They got it right





The recent Supreme Court rulings were a victory for those who believe the Constitution means what it says and a setback for those who wish to creatively "reinterpret" it to enact an ideological agenda.

Especially significant for restoration of important constitutional principles were the Court's decisions in 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis and the Students for Fair Admissions cases against Harvard and the University of North Carolina.

The former was a statement on behalf of freedom of speech, the latter on behalf of equality before the law.

303 Creative upheld the crucial liberal principle of freedom of speech by preventing the state of Colorado from compelling speech that the speaker disagrees with; in this case the rights of a Web designer to decline to design a gay marriage website.

Perhaps the only idea more violative of the principle underlying the First Amendment than government suppressing speech is government compelling it.

Those taking issue with the ruling must consequently explain why their position wouldn't require a Jewish survivor of Auschwitz to bake a cake celebrating Nazism or a Black photographer to photograph someone dressed in KKK garb.

The point isn't to compare LGBT+ folks with Nazis or Klansmen, or to ignore relevant "public accommodation" distinctions, but to emphasize that the Constitution, properly interpreted, forbids the state from requiring citizens to express support for values they oppose (or any values, for that matter), in this case to force someone who opposes homosexuality out of religious conviction to express otherwise.

That many of us might see homosexuality in a different light doesn't have any bearing on how she sees it. The Web designer (nor the cake baker) wasn't refusing service to anyone on the basis of sexual preference, race or ethnicity, what was being resisted was the conscription of her creativity on behalf of ideas she disagrees with.

Far from a "blow against LGBT+ protections," as so many misleading media narratives claimed, the ruling was an effort to uphold the free-speech rights of everyone, including LGBT+ folks (to fully grasp this one need only realize the extent to which the civil rights movement, women's liberation, gay marriage, and so many other social advances would have had no chance of succeeding without the speech protected by the First Amendment).

In a similar sense, in the Students for Fair Admissions cases against Harvard and the University of North Carolina, the court properly interpreted the plain meaning and intention of the 14th Amendment to prohibit racial discrimination in the form of racial preference in college admissions.

Either we are equal before the law regardless of race or ethnicity or we are not.

This shouldn't be a difficult question to answer; policies and practices that make distinctions on the basis of race are unconstitutional on the face of it, with no nuance, subtlety or contextualism necessary.

And no, it doesn't matter in this regard what our country's racial history happens to have been or what the current state of race relations happens to be (Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's history lecture disguised as a dissenting opinion is thus irrelevant as a matter of law). The principle reflected in the Constitution of equality before the law still stands.

Only a color-blind view of the Constitution is consistent with the idea of "equal protection" since there can be no such protection if race becomes a basis for legal status.

That we have often failed to live up to that color-blind standard is more a consequence of flaws in human nature than within the principle itself or the Constitution which reflects it (or the reasoning of Supreme Court justices who seek to honestly uphold it).

Rather than jettison the principle of equality before the law out of despair at having failed to consistently satisfy it over time, we should instead redouble our efforts to close the gap between theory and practice.

As Clarence Thomas' lucid concurrence notes, it is logically impossible to discriminate in favor of someone without discriminating against someone else (and by doing so violating the equal-protection principle codified in the 14th Amendment).

Based on the condemnations of the court's ruling, some have now apparently arrived at the bizarre position that to fail to actively discriminate in favor of Black Americans is to actively engage in discrimination against Black Americans.

We therefore continue to wait for an explanation of how you can correct for a failure to fully implement equality before the law in the past by enshrining inequality before the law in the present.

Equality before the law is the most important form of equality because it is the prerequisite for all other forms, such that if we fail to formally secure it as a constitutional principle, then no other conceptions of equality can be realized.

Indeed, it is nonsensical to talk about equality of rights (those "inalienable" things that government exists first and foremost to protect) without first establishing equality before the law.

That a ruling like those in the Students for Fair Admissions cases would have been applauded by liberals in 1960 but is condemned by so many so-called liberals now tells us a great deal about how liberalism has changed, to the point where the dissents can be effectively distilled into "No more Asian Americans need apply."

Freelance columnist Bradley R. Gitz, who lives and teaches in Batesville, received his Ph.D. in political science from the University of Illinois.



