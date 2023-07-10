UA-Fayetteville Rehab Counseling track gets national recognition

FAYETTEVILLE -- The master's degree in counseling with a concentration in rehabilitation counseling at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville has been acclaimed for several years, and now the 2023-24 U.S. News & World Report's best graduate schools list ranks it among the top 20 Best Rehabilitation Counseling tracks.

"Any and all recognition is immensely helpful," said Brent Thomas Williams, an associate professor who has worked in the UA-Fayetteville counseling program for more than two decades. "While our rehab track has consistently been ranked as one of the best nationally, recruiting scholars into the field of rehabilitation counseling requires both strategic intentionality and incentivisation as the profession does not have a great deal of cultural visibility."

There are plenty of depictions of mental health counselors in media and popular culture, but that isn't the case for rehab counselors, he added. "Though we are proud of our record of training professionals to serve some of the most marginalized members of our society, it requires an unrelenting effort that is often unrecognized."

The program has grant funding available to train master's level professionals to provide services to people with disabilities, as federal training grants cover tuition for graduate students, according to Williams, who has focused his career on advocating for people with disabilities, providing them services, and mentoring future rehabilitation counselors.

He has been awarded more than $48 million in grant funding and contracts to support programs that serve those with disabilities who face barriers in education, employment and independent living.

"It is difficult to overstate the impact of these training grants," Williams said in a news release from the university. "By providing an essentially free master's degree in rehabilitation counseling, highly trained professionals are able to offer services to persons with disabilities, many of whom are some of the most marginalized and disenfranchised members of our society."

"Helping our neighbors participate fully in our communities and realize their full potential greatly reduces their reliance on already over-burdened social programs," he continued. "It's truly rare that funding has such a transcendent impact on both individuals and society writ large."

The counseling program offers three federal grants to assist students who want to obtain a master's degrees in these rehabilitation counseling concentrations: M.S. in counseling with an emphasis in psychiatric rehabilitation in order to serve those with psychiatric disabilities; M.S. in counseling with an emphasis in vocational rehabilitation counseling in order to serve those with a broad continuum of disabilities; and M.S. in counseling with an emphasis in youth transition in rehabilitation counseling to serve transition-aged youth with disabilities.

More than a fifth of Arkansans have a mental illness, with nearly 7% considered to have "serious" mental illness, according to the university.