UA loses 4 signees in 1st 52 selections

FAYETTEVILLE -- After TCU ended the University of Arkansas baseball team's season by beating the Razorbacks in the NCAA Tournament, Coach Dave Van Horn said his program would also take a hit in the Major League Draft.

"We have the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the country," Van Horn said. "We're going to get smoked in the draft and we know that."

The smoking started on Sunday night when four Arkansas high school signees -- Aidan Miller, Kendall George, Nazzan Zanetello and Walker Martin -- were drafted in the top 52 picks.

Miller, a third baseman from Trinity, Fla., went in the first round with the No. 27 overall pick by the Philadelphia Phillies; George, a center fielder from Humble, Texas, was taken No. 36 by the Los Angeles Dodgers; Zanetello, a shortstop from Christian Brothers in St. Louis, was the No. 50 pick by the Boston Red Sox; and Martin, a shortstop from Eaton, Colo., was the No. 52 pick by the San Francisco Giants.

Jaxon Wiggins, a junior right-handed pitcher for the Razorbacks from Roland, Okla., was the No. 68 pick by the Chicago Cubs after he missed this season because he underwent Tommy John surgery to repair a torn elbow ligament.

Despite the injury, Wiggins was projected as a top 100 pick because he has thrown his fastball at 100 miles per hour.

"I went through all the emotions," Martin, who batted .633 with 20 homers and 75 runs batted in 29 games this year, told The Denver Post. "At the beginning, I thought I was going to go first-round, but it didn't work out that way.

"But the Giants came back with some good money, and it's going to be a good fit. I'm more than happy to be with the Giants. They're a good organization that's going to develop me well."

The Giants offered Martin a $3 million signing bonus, the Post reported, which is well above the $1,620,800 slot value of the No. 52 pick.

Miller is a right-handed hitter who won the home run derby at the High School All-American game last summer at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and also was the game's MVP.

After batting .385 his first three seasons in high school, Miller didn't play the spring of his senior year because of a broken hamate bone in his left hand.

The slotted signing bonus for the No. 27 pick in this year's draft is $2,968,800 according to Baseball America.

Miller was rated the No. 13 prospect in this year's draft by MLB.com.

"I thought this guy should have gone a lot higher," MLB.com draft analyst Jim Callis said of Miller. "A year ago he was making all kinds of noise when we were at the draft. He was MVP of the All-American Game, he won the high school home run derby.

"The two knocks on him, which I think are kind of silly, are the age -- he's 19 and some people hold that against him -- and he broke his hamate, so you didn't get to see him this year.

"But I saw more than enough last year to believe in this guy's bat. He's going to hit for power, he's going to hit for average. This is an absolute steal at 27."

MLB analyst Harold Reynolds, an All-Star shortstop for the Seattle Mariners, praised Miller's defense.

"No doubt he's got great hands, a great arm," Reynolds said. "He's a high-pick player for a reason. Look at his size. He's going to continue to grow and mature."

George is a left-handed hitter known for his speed. As the No. 36 pick, he has a slot value of $2,362,700.

The slot value for Zanetello's pick at No. 50 is $1,659,800. Wiggins' slot value at No. 68 is $1,101,000.

The draft will continue at 1 p.m. today with rounds three through 10 and conclude Tuesday with rounds 11 through 20.