Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded June 29 - July 5 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.
June 29
Rene Guadalupe Caraveo, 30, and Ingrid Ayessha Smith, 27, both of Siloam Springs
Forrest Andrew Champagne, 29, and Ashlynn Sky Kennedy, 22, both of Cane Hill
Devin Wade Ivey, 29, and Catherine Taylor Jones, 28, both of Fayetteville
Quinton Tyrone Murray Jr., 29, and Jennie Marie Horton, 25, both of Fayetteville
Ryan Larray Todd, 30, and Regina Latonya Reynolds, 31, both of Fayetteville
June 30
Juan Cruz Araujo Alba, 23, and Juana Araujo-Martinez, 22, both of Springdale
Joe Charles Collura, 30, and Kathryn Elizabeth Maddocks, 26, both of Fayetteville
Jonathan Michael Dixon, 32, and Sara Michelle Swearengin, 33, both of Farmington
Tyler Maxwell Dunn, 26, and Amy Mylinh Yeung, 25, both of Farmington
Jason Christopher Haley, 45, and Sarah Dawn Sparks, 33, both of West Fork
Tyler Michael Harris, 29, and Selina Ann Marie Moppin, 26, both of Fayetteville
Kenneth Scott Larson, 56. and Stacey Jenae Holbrook, 54, both of Fayetteville
James Charles Markert, 55, and Cynthia Lynn Oberkrom, 65, both of Bonner Springs, Kan.
Diego Armando Martinez, 25, Rogers, and Shantel De Autry, 25, Springdale
Jose Angel Ramos Dimas, 25, and Sandra Cecilia Aguayo Macias, 22, both of Springdale
Jeramy Allen Skaggs, 36, Lowell, and Beatriz Rodriguez Lupercio, 37, Springdale
July 3
James Thomas Archer, 25, Farmington, and Emma Catherine Holman, 25, Bentonville
Andrew Blake Grant, 26, Conroe, Texas, and Anabelle Grace Schopper, 20, Gentry
Jeremy Michael Jackson, 47, and Melissa Dawn Frost, 48, both of Fayetteville
Jamaal George Johnson, 27, and Janice Bonay Hazley, 28, both of Joplin, Mo.
Valerie Noelle Richard, 27, and Kallie Dawn Pennington, 25, both of West Fork
Jose Osmin Ruiz, 56, and Marta Edith Martinez, 57, both of Springdale
Erick De Jesus Sandoval, 23, and Deicy Maciel Gutierrez, 24, both of Fort Smith
Steven Wyatt Starr, 51, and Brandi Temprance Totten, 29, both of Fayetteville
Dylan James Wenneberg, 31, and Tiffany Michelle George, 25, both of Fayetteville
Casey Andrew Williams, 49, and Lindsey Ann Adkins, 30, both of Prairie Grove
July 5
Gregg Dwaine Cook, 51, and Barbara Joy Noah, 51, both of Prairie Grove
Jayton Wade Hollis, 23, Amarillo, Texas, and Kori Mackenna Hudson, 24, Saint Peters, Mo.
Cristian Mariano Lopez, 26, Prairie Grove, and Christine Nicole Cornelius, 26, Fayetteville
Chase Edwin Oberg, 24, and Caroline Grace Eddings, 23, both of Lincoln, Neb.
James Neil Smith, 71, and Jacquelyn Jean Baker-Kepple, 78, both of Fayetteville
William Mark Ward, 58, and Kimberly Sue Ward, 54, both of Fayetteville