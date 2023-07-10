Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded June 29 - July 5 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.

June 29

Rene Guadalupe Caraveo, 30, and Ingrid Ayessha Smith, 27, both of Siloam Springs

Forrest Andrew Champagne, 29, and Ashlynn Sky Kennedy, 22, both of Cane Hill

Devin Wade Ivey, 29, and Catherine Taylor Jones, 28, both of Fayetteville

Quinton Tyrone Murray Jr., 29, and Jennie Marie Horton, 25, both of Fayetteville

Ryan Larray Todd, 30, and Regina Latonya Reynolds, 31, both of Fayetteville

June 30

Juan Cruz Araujo Alba, 23, and Juana Araujo-Martinez, 22, both of Springdale

Joe Charles Collura, 30, and Kathryn Elizabeth Maddocks, 26, both of Fayetteville

Jonathan Michael Dixon, 32, and Sara Michelle Swearengin, 33, both of Farmington

Tyler Maxwell Dunn, 26, and Amy Mylinh Yeung, 25, both of Farmington

Jason Christopher Haley, 45, and Sarah Dawn Sparks, 33, both of West Fork

Tyler Michael Harris, 29, and Selina Ann Marie Moppin, 26, both of Fayetteville

Kenneth Scott Larson, 56. and Stacey Jenae Holbrook, 54, both of Fayetteville

James Charles Markert, 55, and Cynthia Lynn Oberkrom, 65, both of Bonner Springs, Kan.

Diego Armando Martinez, 25, Rogers, and Shantel De Autry, 25, Springdale

Jose Angel Ramos Dimas, 25, and Sandra Cecilia Aguayo Macias, 22, both of Springdale

Jeramy Allen Skaggs, 36, Lowell, and Beatriz Rodriguez Lupercio, 37, Springdale

July 3

James Thomas Archer, 25, Farmington, and Emma Catherine Holman, 25, Bentonville

Andrew Blake Grant, 26, Conroe, Texas, and Anabelle Grace Schopper, 20, Gentry

Jeremy Michael Jackson, 47, and Melissa Dawn Frost, 48, both of Fayetteville

Jamaal George Johnson, 27, and Janice Bonay Hazley, 28, both of Joplin, Mo.

Valerie Noelle Richard, 27, and Kallie Dawn Pennington, 25, both of West Fork

Jose Osmin Ruiz, 56, and Marta Edith Martinez, 57, both of Springdale

Erick De Jesus Sandoval, 23, and Deicy Maciel Gutierrez, 24, both of Fort Smith

Steven Wyatt Starr, 51, and Brandi Temprance Totten, 29, both of Fayetteville

Dylan James Wenneberg, 31, and Tiffany Michelle George, 25, both of Fayetteville

Casey Andrew Williams, 49, and Lindsey Ann Adkins, 30, both of Prairie Grove

July 5

Gregg Dwaine Cook, 51, and Barbara Joy Noah, 51, both of Prairie Grove

Jayton Wade Hollis, 23, Amarillo, Texas, and Kori Mackenna Hudson, 24, Saint Peters, Mo.

Cristian Mariano Lopez, 26, Prairie Grove, and Christine Nicole Cornelius, 26, Fayetteville

Chase Edwin Oberg, 24, and Caroline Grace Eddings, 23, both of Lincoln, Neb.

James Neil Smith, 71, and Jacquelyn Jean Baker-Kepple, 78, both of Fayetteville

William Mark Ward, 58, and Kimberly Sue Ward, 54, both of Fayetteville