We got rain!

Since Wednesday I have had some amount of rain every day--some days, just a trace, and others a heavy downpour. All in all, in 5 days I got 1.59 inches. And it is July, and it is Arkansas. I am thrilled. But do check a rain gauge, as rainfall is definitely spotty and can vary neighborhood by neighborhood. This morning not only did I not have to water, but there was low humidity and a temperature of 66 when I got up. I could get used to this. I walked the garden, and the plants are thriving with all this unexpected rain.





Not only are they blooming well, but the weeds are responding just as quickly, if not more so.





I plan to hit the weeds today and tomorrow and apply some fresh mulch.

What's blooming in your garden? I have lilies, bellamcanda (blackberry lilies),





panicle hydrangeas, clethra,





phlox, pineapple lily and of course all my annuals and tropicals. Some of he heavy rains actually made some of the new cuphea bend over.





I hope they bounce back. The Encore azaleas are starting to put on some color as well.





And I get more and more leaves





weekly on my camellias.





I can't even see that my dwarf gardenias were ever damaged,





except I had no blooms.

Watch your garden and do water if it is dry. I have had a lot of folks ask about deer. I was sitting in my office last week and three went through. One stopped to watch me as I watched him out of the window.





Other than one hosta that has been nibbled, knock on wood, the rest of my yard is untouched. I know many of you are not that lucky.