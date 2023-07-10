White Hall names Jason Mitchell interim coach





White Hall High School named Jason Mitchell the Bulldogs’ interim head football coach Monday.

Mitchell, who has been on the White Hall coaching staff since 2018, will lead the team for the 2023 season following the death of head coach Ryan Mallett on June 27.

“We are confident that Coach Mitchell and our coaching staff will lead our players and district through this challenging time while continuing to build a successful program for the White Hall Bulldogs,” White Hall School District said in a statement.

Mitchell most recently served as offensive coordinator under Mallett. WHSD Superintendent Gary Williams promoting Mitchell will give the program continuity with a familiar face, but added the district will consider how to fill the permanent role following the season.

The Bulldogs begin their 2023 football season at home Aug. 25 against Sheridan.



