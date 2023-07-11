16-year-old arrested in Hope shooting that injured 15-year-old

Hope police on Tuesday arrested a 16-year-old boy who faces felony charges in a shooting that wounded a 15-year-old boy earlier this month, according to a news release from the department.
The 16-year-old, who faces first-degree battery and aggravated assault counts, was arrested shortly after noon.
The arrest came after Hope police on July 1 responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of North Mockingbird Street around 9:40 p.m. and located the victim. The release did not name the suspect or the victim.
After the victim was flown to a hospital and treated, police determined the shooting happened at a different location from where they found him. The release did not give the location of the crime scene.
