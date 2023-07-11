Apply through July for permit deer hunts

Deer hunters looking for some of Arkansas' best public land opportunities have through July 31 to apply for one of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's wildlife management area deer permit hunts.

Applications for these hunts are available until midnight July 31 through the Game and Fish licensing system at www.agfc.com.

Hunting deer on private land and many wildlife management areas throughout the state requires only a hunting license with big-game privileges, but many of the most popular wildlife management areas can become crowded or overhunted without special restrictions. Game and Fish conducts special draw hunts to maintain healthy deer herds and high-quality hunting experiences on many of the most popular areas.

Applications are available for $5 per application type. Successful applicants receive their permit without additional fees. Each hunter may submit one application for each type of permit hunt -- youth hunt, archery, muzzle-loader and modern gun.

Hunters applying for regular modern gun and muzzle-loader hunts may do so as individuals or they may apply as a group of up to four, using the Game and Fish party hunt system. The party hunt leader applies for the group. Once the permit application is completed and paid for, he will receive a party hunt code listed underneath the application line on his updated hunting license via email. He may then share that code with up to three other individuals.

The rest of the party will then apply, and respond "yes" when asked if they are members of a party hunt. They may then enter the code and continue with their application and payment. Applying as a party does not increase the chances of each individual being drawn.



