Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas 135 near Caraway in Craighead County will experience closure starting July 17

by Daniel McFadin | Today at 10:35 a.m.
FILE — A "road closed" sign is shown in this file photo.

Arkansas 135 near Caraway in Craighead County will experience an estimated six-week closure starting July 17, not this week, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Monday.

Both lanes will be closed as crews work to replace a bridge on Arkansas 135, the news release said.

It was previously announced that the closure would begin on July 10.

The detour for the route will use Arkansas 139, 148 and 158.

Arkansas 135 runs north to south, from near Tyronza in Poinsett County to Corning in Clay County.

The section of the highway that is near Caraway is about 21 miles long. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT