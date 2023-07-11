Arkansas 135 near Caraway in Craighead County will experience closure starting July 17

Arkansas 135 near Caraway in Craighead County will experience an estimated six-week closure starting July 17, not this week, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Monday.

Both lanes will be closed as crews work to replace a bridge on Arkansas 135, the news release said.

It was previously announced that the closure would begin on July 10.

The detour for the route will use Arkansas 139, 148 and 158.

Arkansas 135 runs north to south, from near Tyronza in Poinsett County to Corning in Clay County.

The section of the highway that is near Caraway is about 21 miles long.